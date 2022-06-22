Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Hamilton agents sell more than one million sheep this financial year

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUGE: Hamilton & District Stock Agents' Association president Warren Clark at the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange. Photo by Tracey Kruger.

More than a million sheep have been sold at Hamilton saleyards in 12 months for an estimated $191 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.