John Marriott has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his significant service to the sheep breeding industry.
He said the news of his recognition was moving.
"The fact that somebody or some people thought of my work as a worthy effort is humbling and overwhelming," he said.
Mr Marriott has been involved in the sheep industry since he was a child, having grown up on a fine wool Merino stud which his father managed.
"I love animals and the outdoors," he said.
This passion for livestock and the outdoors has guided him throughout his career.
"Seeing healthy animals on healthy pastures in healthy environmental conditions is always the goal and it is my greatest satisfaction," he said.
Mr Marriott has spent his career helping the industry take strides toward this goal through genetic improvement and development.
He has been heavily involved with Coopworth Genetics Australia for multiple decades, holding leadership positions including president, vice-president and as a long-term councilor.
Now a life member of Coopworth Genetics, he attributed his success to some of the big developments around genetics in the industry in recent times.
"The ability to select genetics to steer where you want to go has been the big improvement over the past 30 years," he said.
"I have always been a planner and I believe that measurement is key to management in farming."
"My biggest career reward is the fact that I was actually able to use genetics to make positive gains and improvements and then see the physical results and benefits first hand."
Mr Marriott said he believed the sheep industry had huge potential going forward and was grateful to have had the opportunity to be involved with its development.
In addition to his extensive achievements in the sheep breeding industry, Mr Marriott was also very active in farm advisory roles, sharing his knowledge in land care management and farm planning.
He was involved in various farm planning, land use management and land care organisations as a group facilitator and project officer since the 1980s - a passion which he continues despite officially retiring.
"Running discussion groups on land use management and financial planning taught me a lot about the value of understanding other people's points of view," he said.
"I've had quite alot of fun doing it [consultancy and advisory work] over the years."
Mr Marriott said he believed effective on-farm environmental management was very important to the industry going forward.
Mr Marriott said his love of innovation and development continued to keep him in the industry.
"I have tried to retire, but I am still very involved."
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
