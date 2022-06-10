Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bulla pushes farmgate milk price well above $9 a kilogram Milk Solids

Updated June 10 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Colac-based milk processor Bulla Dairy Foods has leapt to the top of the farmgate milk price pack, announcing a further step up - this time of up to $9.50 a kilogram Milk Solids.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.