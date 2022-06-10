Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Fonterra increases milk price days after Lactalis announces step up

Updated June 10 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEP UP: Fonterra announced a further price step up for the 2022/23 season.

Fonterra is the second Australian milk producer to announce a step up in its farmgate milk price this week, days after Lactalis announced it would boost its milk price for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.