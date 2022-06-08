French-owned dairy processor Lactalis has pushed the weighted average farmgate milk price above $9 kilogram Milk Solids for its Victorian and Tasmanian suppliers for the upcoming season.
Lactalis southern region supplier services manager Matt Morrow has told farmers the northern Victorian price will now be $9.30/kg MS, calculated on current supply in the region.
"We will continue to monitor price developments to ensure we remain competitive," Mr Morrow said.
The increase follows Bega's decision to lift its price to $8.90/kg MS for northern Victorian and the Riverina farmers, offering $8.80/kg MS for southern Victoria.
Fonterra is on $8.25/kg MS while Canadian dairy giant Saputo currently sits at $8.40/kg MS.
Coles has offered what appears to be market leading contract price incentives of up to $9.65/kg MS for the 2022-23 season.
Lactalis has also announced an updated price for western Victorian, Gippsland and Tasmanian suppliers.
The weighted average milk price for those regions will increase to $9.21/kg MS.
"Our seasonal milk payment system across western Victoria and Gippsland weighted average available price will increase to $8.94/kg MS," Mr Morrow said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
