Processor breaks the $9 farmgate milk price barrier

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:29am, first published 12:45am
PRICE JUMP: French-owned dairy processor Lactalis is now offering farmers more than $9 kilogram Milk Solids for their milk.

French-owned dairy processor Lactalis has pushed the weighted average farmgate milk price above $9 kilogram Milk Solids for its Victorian and Tasmanian suppliers for the upcoming season.

