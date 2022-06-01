Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Analysis

Vet labour shortage could pose significant biosecurity risks, industry warns

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPLEX: Bendigo Animal Hospital clinical director Max Tori has spoken about the challenges vets face as the industry experiences a significant labour shortage. Photo by Noni Hyett.

Demanding workloads and companies buying out smaller practices are contributing to an exodus of veterinarians from the animal health service sector, industry leaders say, who fear the skilled labour shortage could pose a biosecurity risk.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.