Northern buyers are leading the gallery at Euroa's special spring weaner and female sale today, where competition for the 3200-head yarding has shattered previous price peaks.
The opening run of weaners failed to fall below $2000 a head, or 700 cents a kilogram, as heavy grown cattle hit $2840.
The top price was paid by commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, for seven Angus steers, offered by P & S Armstrong, equating to 533c/kg.
Mr Brown is nudging commission buyer Andrew Lowe, Conroy Bros, Alex Scott & Staff and Corcoran Parker's Henry Dundas, pinging cattle across the state and to northern NSW.
Local vendors Blythe Airie sold 40 grown Angus steers, which averaged 380kg, and sold to $2480 or an average of 652c/kg.
The highest price paid for weaners was $2340, paid for 25 Angus steers, offered by Forlonge Park, which averaged 326kg.
Jim Renkin, Lima, sold 16 Angus steers, 384kg, to $2310, and said prices were "no doubt about it, these prices are very good".
Prices for Angus steers below 300kg were consistently knocked down at $2190-$2220, and worked out to be 750-800c/kg.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
