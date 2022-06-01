Stock & Land
Euroa special cattle sale features 3200 weaners as northern buyers dominate

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:10am
Northern buyers are leading the gallery at Euroa's special spring weaner and female sale today, where competition for the 3200-head yarding has shattered previous price peaks.

