Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Analysis

Lamb throughput reduces as winter blast hits Victoria

By Leann Dax
June 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN DAY OUT: Gary Manley with George, Chelsea and Archie Jeffries, Ouyen, at Ouyen's recent lamb sale.

Lamb and sheep numbers into saleyards have slowed leading into winter which has helped keep a 780 cents a kilogram price base in the market for quality slaughter lambs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.