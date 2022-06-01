Lamb and sheep numbers into saleyards have slowed leading into winter which has helped keep a 780 cents a kilogram price base in the market for quality slaughter lambs.
This is despite lamb slaughter numbers remaining stronger compared to the same period last year in the last few weeks.
According to agriculture analyst Mercado, east coast slaughter totalled 337,908 ahead last week which was 7 per cent higher compared to the same week in 2021, and 2pc under the five-year average.
Lambs were given priority for kill space over sheep with mutton dropping surprisingly 55,680 head in the east, which relates to a 37pc decline week-on week and 26px lower than the same week last year.
Lamb throughput dipped last week, with all states except for Victoria showing a drop in yardings.
There were just 8300 lambs offered at Bendigo on Monday, down over 30pc or 5900 on a week ago.
On the same day at Dubbo, NSW, lamb numbers eased to 12,510, dipping 2700.
Meanwhile, at Corowa a reduced yarding of just 8570 was offered.
It follows on from supply reductions late last week, although recent wet weather could have been responsible for some market offerings.
There were 34,000 lambs reported at Wagga Wagga, NSW, last Thursday, a drop of 4000 week-on-week.
The lamb market, however, remains under pressure with price trends generally mixed in early trade this week.
On a positive note, the better finished domestic and export lambs hovered around a base of 780-830c/kg carcase weight.
However, rates did perform around quality with a low of 700c/kg cwt for the two-score plainer types.
At Bendigo on Monday, the heaviest shorn lambs were quoted dearer on a carcase weight base with some lambs pushing higher than 800c/kg despite the huge rate variation.
The bulk gained $7 and sold from $204 to $262.
Due to limited trade supplies, rates kept improving for the top runs.
Trade lambs 21-26 kg sold from $190 to $218 to average 750-820c/kg.
The mutton market at Bendigo trended $5 to $10 dearer, with young wethers helping to create the bigger rate rise.
Good runs of sheep were estimated at between 590-640c/kg cwt.
Supply and bad weather, including snow falls in some parts of eastern Australia, continues to prevent boats from Tasmania sailing.
This hurdle worked in favour at the lamb market at Ballarat on Tuesday.
There were less than 28,000 lambs mustered, declining by 6717 head.
The lamb market came under pressure forcing buyers to up the ante with price spikes of up to $25.
Trade lambs averaged 800-830c/kg cwt at Ballarat, while heavy lambs topped at $330.
