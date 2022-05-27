View + 4 Photos

Prices on heavier feeder cattle eased slightly on another massive Leongatha yarding, which saw vendors offer a full weight range of steers and heifers.

Agents yarded about 5400 head of cattle, approaching last fortnight's record of 5500 head.

SEJ auctioneer James Kyle said it was another 'terrific yarding' with plenty of competition on feedlot weighted cattle.

"I wouldn't say it was any dearer than a fortnight ago but very much on a par with it," Mr Kyle said.

"Local restockers can have a bit of a look in, if they pay the rate, but in the first yarding they couldn't get in."

He said producers continued to take the money on offer.

"Winter is upon us, no-one knows what's going to happen here - south Gippsland is predominantly dry, East Gippsland is wet," he said.

"In what's classed as a 'normal' season, that would be the other way around."

Mr Kyle said if it didn't get wet in south Gippsland, there would be a 'green drought.'

"There are a lot of dams around here that are half full and there is no abundance of feed - whilst cattle are making what they are making people are opting to sell a big one and buy a little one."

Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said the heavy run of cattle was slightly behind the last sale 'but we were still happy with it.

"The cattle were weighing from the low 500 kilograms to high 600c/kg," Mr McRae said.

"They were making $2900-$3400, so everybody is pretty happy with it."

Mr McRae said a lane of annual weaner calves sold to slightly easier prices.

"It got too dry in south Gippsland in February and March," he said.

"Normally all those steers would be destined to a grass-fed program and be killed but we are not going to get the job done.

"They won't perform, as they are - the breeding's there, but if you are going to kill 'em they are going to have to go on feed."

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Brian McCormack agreed prices were 'off the top' a little bit.

"They were probably five to 10c/kg off the top of what was a very, very strong market a fortnight ago," Mr McCormack.

"There was very strong feeder competition, but not quite as much grazier competition, which was just off the pace a little bit."

He said a few runs of weaner black calves went back to the paddock.

The 500-600kg cattle would be 480-540c/kg, once you came back to 400-500kg cattle they would be 550-610/kg.

"Weaner calves would have been 650c/kg to a tad over 700c/kg," Mr McCormack said.

Feedlots, which were active, included TFI, South Australia, Charlton, Montrose, Moree, NSW, J&F, Brooklyn Park and Hopkins River.

W and K Redmond, Drumble, Koonwarra, sold 12 steers, 762kg, for $3600 or 472c/kg.

Their seconds, 703kg, sold for $3420 or 486c/kg and a third pen of 21, 701kg, for $3500 or .499c/kg.

Endean Park, Tarwin Lower, sold 17 steers, 623kg, for $3220 or 516c/kg.

L and K Morris, Hazel Park, sold 20 steers, 603kg, for $3200 or 530c/kg.

Alhaurin Pastoral, Outtrim, sold 13 steers, 544kg, for $3150 or 579c/kg.

D and D Burns, Ryanston, sold 14 steers, 303kg, for 719c/kg.

T and L Butcher, Alambee South, sold 21 steers, 300kg, for $2100 or 700c/kg.

A Pocklington, Mirboo, sold 26 steers, 268kg, for $1920 or 716c/kg.

L Dignam, Wulgulmerang, sold 25 steers, 427kg, for $2540 or 594c/kg.

Cambridge and Carter sold 30 Te Mania-blood steers, 318kg, for $2200 or 691c/kg.

B and D Harrison sold 20 Eagle Rock-blood and Fernleigh-blood steers, 252kg, for $1900 or 753c/kg.

S Beaton sold 12 steers, 690kg, for $3420 or 495c/kg.

Sandy Cape sold 11 steers, 695kg, for $3300 or 474c/kg.

EA & C Farmer sold 14 steers, 593kg, for $3060 or 516c/kg.

P and J Sibley sold 25 steers, 278kg, for $2000 or 719c/kg.

K, P and R Hourigan, Buffalo, sold 17 Merlewood-blood steers, 528kg, for $2960 or 560c/kg.

RJ McKenzie sold 16 Wirunna, Yavenvale and Banemoore-blood steers, 462kg, for $2460 or 532c/kg.

J and S Kelly, Korumburra, sold five JB and Harris-blood steers, 302kg, for $1950 or 645c/kg.

G and J Schepers, Won Wron, sold nine steers, 656kg, for $3200 or 487c/kg.

T and J Donadi, Alberton West, sold 10 steers, 527kg, for $2570 or 487c/kg.

Losbourne, Longwarry, sold 18 steers, 518kg, for $2900 or 559c/kg.

Melaleuca Pastoral Trust, Ruby, sold 15 steers, 499kg, for $2880 or 577c/kg.

G Foat sold 23 steers, 277kg, for $1710 or 617c/kg.

A Walker, Brandy Creek, sold 20 steers, 287kg, for $2010 or 700c/kg.

Tullaree Pastoral sold 18 steers, 241kg, for $1750 or 726c/kg and 14, av 224kg, for $1750 or .781c/kg.

