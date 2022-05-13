Light-weight Angus steers surged past 800 cents a kilogram at Leongatha's cattle sale on Friday during one of the biggest store markets in South Gippsland's history.
A three-week hiatus contributed to the largest influx of cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in three years.
Agents initially drew for 6200 head of cattle on Thursday, and more than 5500 cattle were scanned in by the start of the sale on Friday.
The previous largest yarding for a store sale at the VLE was in April 2021 when 4814 cattle went under the hammer.
Grown steers sold beyond $3500 a head as feedlots and processors competed for cattle, while restockers were chasing lighter pens of weaners.
Among the major buyers was Ben O'Kane, Wagga Wagga, NSW, who bought 300 cattle for Teys' feedlot at Charlton, while another feedlotter, Thomas Foods International, bought a few truckloads for its SA feedlot.
Feature lines included 203 mixed-sex Angus and Charolais calves consigned by the Follett family of Gembrae Ag, Lang Lang.
Their draft included 32 Angus steers, 293kg, for $2120 or 723c/kg, 25 steers, 298kg, for $2100 or 704c/kg and 32 steers, 277kg, for $2060 and 743c/kg.
Gembrae also sold 20 Angus heifers, 290kg, for $1900 or 655c/kg and 21 heifers, 266kg, for $1600 or 601c/kg.
Rodney and Coral Donat, Mirboo, sold 45 Angus steers, eight to nine months, including the dearest pen on a cents a kilogram basis with 21 steers, 268kg, which made $2220 or 828c/kg.
The Donats also sold 24 steers, 314kg, for $2300 or 732c/kg.
Graziers Frances Toohey and David Pilkington, Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold a consignment of Angus steers including a pen of 23, 323kg, for $2320 or 718c/kg, 25 steers, 272kg, for $2220 or 816c/kg and 25 steers, 270kg, for $2090, or 774c/kg.
At the heavier end of the yarding, McRae & Moore, Leongatha, sold 16 steers, 686kg, for $3520.
B Daniel sold nine Charolais steers, 728kg, for $3480 and 478c/kg.
Evelyn Indian, Endean Park, Tarwin Lower, sold 41 steers including 14 steers, 606kg, for $3200 or 528c/kg, 14 steers, 570kg, for $3280 or 575c/kg and 14 steers, 566kg, for $3170.
Brendan O'Loughlin, Mirboo, sold 104 mixed-sex Angus calves, nine to 11 months, including 23 steers, 309kg, for $2240 or 724c/kg and 27 steers, 255kg, for $1880 or 705c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said the sale was fully firm compared to the April market.
"I struggle to see how the yards could handle more than 5500, I think that's capacity to be honest and we reached that today," he said.
"It took us a lane-and-a-half to drop below $3000 so it was $3000 to $3500 and really solid on those heavy black cattle.
"Cattle were making up to 600c/kg for cattle weighing around 500kg so it held up very solid the whole way through."
White Pastures sold 17, 545kg, for $3100 or 568c/kg and seven steers, 547kg, for $3140 or 586c/kg.
F Morgan sold 10 steers, 535kg, for $3140 or 586c/kg.
P Kelly sold 18 steers, 537kg, for $3160 or 588c/kg.
G & K Belcher sold 20 Hereford steers, 476kg, for $2820 or 592c/kg and 21 steers, 385kg, for $2380.
Medowra Angus sold 21 steers, 390kg, for $2480 or 635c/kg, 22 steers, 359kg, for $2340 or 651c/kg and 10 steers, 275kg, for $1800 or 654c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 18 Angus heifers, 373kg, for $2280 or 611c/kg and 10 heifers, 271kg, for $1670 or 616c/kg.
Kruber Nominees sold 18 steers, 337kg, for $2320 or 688c/kg and eight steers, 285kg, for $1800 or 631c/kg plus 21 Angus heifers, 274kg, for $1600 or 583c/kg.
Mardan Lodge, Mardan, sold 19 steers, 478kg, for $2950 or 617c/kg and 20 steers, 450kg, for $2800 or 622c/kg.
SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said a handful of additional northern buyers helped bolster prices on the heifer sale.
"The heifers were very driven by feedlots with some extra feedlotters from northern NSW," he said.
"Steers were definitely dearer compared to our last sale and that's because quality was marginally better.
"That better quality ultimately attracted more buyers on the ground."
McLeod Partnership, Yarram, sold 24 steers, 334kg, for $2270 or 679c/kg.
Kuch Grazing, Leongatha, sold 15 steers, 508kg, for $3050 or 600c/kg or 16 steers, 481kg, for $2990 or 621c/kg.
Terry and Jackie Donchi, Alberton West, sold 13 steers, 370kg, for $2400 or 648c/kg.
Lorstan Nominees sold 22 steers, 373kg, for $2440 or 654c/kg and 21 heifers, 340kg, for $2070 or 608c/kg and 17 heifers, 296kg, for $1800 or 608c/kg.
In the heifers, Longford Bodyworks sold six Charolais steers, 507kg, for $2600 or 512c/kg.
G & J Cook sold 14 Angus heifers, 470kg, for $2150 or 457c/kg.
J Tuffin sold 15 Black Baldy heifers, 392kg, for $2500 or 637c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
