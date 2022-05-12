Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Wodonga cattle store sales continue to be strong, despite softer market.

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 12 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cattle sales were strong at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange special store sale on Thursday, continuing on a good run of sales in the Barnawartha saleyards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.