Cattle sales were strong at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange special store sale on Thursday, continuing on a good run of sales in the Barnawartha saleyards.
Agents yarded just around 2200 head of cattle to Wodonga in an auction which went much better than expected, according to Corcoran Parker auctioneer Bo Helwig.
"The sale went better than anticipated given markets [have] obviously softened a bit in previous weeks, but I'd say we were very much on par with our sale here a fortnight ago," Mr Helwig said.
Feedlotters picked the more heavier end of what was on offer at the sale, but Mr Helwig said there was a smaller amount of commission of buyers throughout the sale.
"Various feedloters had continued to operate on the heavier end of the calves, anywhere from 300 kilograms and upwards," Mr Helwig said.
"[There were] not a lot of commission buyers there but just a number of various people buying cattle to head north.
"There's obviously a lot of local competition at the moment here as well, which there quite often is in the autumn."
Mr Helwig said while there was a good rain front heading through the region on the day of the sale, there was had been not been a significant rainfall to encourage a larger local crowd to the store sale, but Thursday's numbers were what was expected by agents.
"We've just had a few weather forecasts recently that have failed and even this Friday we have a front coming through too, which probably hasn't been the rain that we anticipated," Mr Hedwig said.
"Obviously coming into winter without the rain will have quite a few people here in the northeast a bit nervous unfortunately."
Amy Taprell, Thologolong was the pick of the day with a run of pens consistently getting over $2000 a head, with one lot of Angus steers with an average weight of 359kg, selling for 690 cents a kilogram or $2,480 a head while another lot, 331kg, sold for 704c/kg or $2330.
Beetoomba Bison, Corryong sold EU accredited 18 Angus steers, 305kg, sold for 705c/kg or $2150.
TR & JG McGrath, Tumbarumba NSW, sold 33 Angus steer, 302kg, sold for 740c/kg or $2235.
Paul Carkeek, Cudgewa, sold 13 Angus steers, 317kg, for 668 c/kg or $2120.
Dorel Luhan, Archerton, sold 4 PTIC mixed aged Angus cows to calve in October, for $2700.
More to come...
