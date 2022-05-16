Stock & Land
Victorian Nationals MP distances himself from Barnaby Joyce due to Victorian disdain

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
PARTY WOES: A Victorian Nationals MP has distanced himself from party leader Barnaby Joyce.

A SENIOR Victorian National MP has moved to distance himself from party leader Barnaby Joyce, in an attempt to avoid an expected blowback from being associated with the Deputy Prime Minister, who is increasingly unpopular in the southern state.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

