A SENIOR Victorian National MP has moved to distance himself from party leader Barnaby Joyce, in an attempt to avoid an expected blowback from being associated with the Deputy Prime Minister, who is increasingly unpopular in the southern state.
In a lengthy social media post, Gippsland MP Darren Chester said he had "no personal relationship with Mr Joyce whatsoever" who had sacked him "as a Minister twice, without credible reasons", in response to voters asking why Mr Chester remained in a party led by Mr Joyce and chose not to run as an independent.
"To be fair, I've asked myself those same questions many times over the past 12 months....in short, it's complicated," Mr Chester said.
In several Victoria seats, opponents of the Nationals have been leveraging the local disdain for Mr Joyce, running variations of the line "a vote for the Nationals is a vote for Barnaby Joyce".
"I acknowledge that Mr Joyce's divisive style is not popular in our part of the world and I personally disagree with his public statements on many issues," Mr Chester said.
"It's not logical to say to me 'a vote for Darren is a vote for Barnaby' given I have publicly disagreed with him on several issues that are important to regional Australia's future. And I didn't vote for him to return as leader."
Despite his differences, Mr Chester said his decision to remain with the Nationals was based on the belief more could be achieved for the region as part of a team of "regional specialists" than as a single independent vote.
"I believe a united National Party team can still achieve great outcomes for regional Australia, as long as it remains focused on the wider community, and not the extreme views of a tiny minority," Mr Chester said.
"Despite the fact that [Mr Joyce] sacked me as a Minister twice, without credible reasons, I have maintained a constructive and productive working relationship with his senior office staff.
"I have no personal relationship with Mr Joyce whatsoever, but by working with his staff, I have been able to secure significant grants for new projects in Gippsland in recent months."
Mr Chester said he was trying to shape the direction of the Nationals with some more moderate people in the party room and alluded to the tradition of the party's leadership being declared vacant after every election.
Mr Joyce, who is believed to have wrestled control of the Nationals leadership off his predecessor Michael McCormack by one vote. However, the Deputy Prime Minister has lost four key allies in the party room to retirement or Senate ticket relegation.
Mr Chester, who took a break from the federal Nationals party room at the end of last year, also reiterated his commitment to the Victorian state branch of the Nationals, who considered breaking away from the federal party after Mr Joyce was re-elected as leader.
"I would encourage Gippslanders to consider my track record of delivering projects and services in our region, and not 'punish' me for the behaviour of someone who isn't even contesting this seat," Mr Chester said.
"I just hope they understand the decision I've made to stay as part of a Victorian National Party team is aimed at delivering as much as possible for Gippslanders.
I believe regional Australia still needs its own party and I'm trying to help shape the direction of The Nationals with some of the more moderate people in the room."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
