Chefs from around the world have toured throughout regional Victoria this past week to see the potential of local lamb produce.
The Lambassador program invited 27 chefs to Melbourne last week, with paddock-to-plate workshops, which will promote Victorian lamb, with the aim to promote the local industry when they arrive home.
The second and third day of the chef's visit were spent through the Strathbogie Ranges visiting producers and farmers.
The program had been running since 2015, but the last two years saw virtual sessions during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meat & Livestock Australia general manager international markets Andrew Cox said the return of the in person program will open up great possibilities.
"Teaching world-class international chefs more about Victoria's high quality, premium lamb and the exciting range of culinary possibilities it presents through the Lambassador program is an innovative way to promote and boost the industry's global export potential," Mr Cox said.
Global business manager at Meat & Livestock Australia Joshua Anderson said the 27 chefs came from 10 countries for the week
"We have found that there is no better way to learn about Australian Lamb than spending time with farmers and food professionals that produce this truly unique and special product," Mr Andrson said.
The program also aims to grow global exports by boosting the profile of lamb in the markets of Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.
Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas attended a cooking masterclass as part of the program, and said expansion of the program was useful for the local industry.
"We're excited to partner with Meat and Livestock Australia to expand the successful Lambassador program into global markets which has a proud history of supporting Victoria's lamb producers by promoting their high-quality, grass-fed lamb internationally, which in turn supports jobs," Ms Thomas said.
The chefs' trip through regional Victorian will see them learn about the farming and production of lamb, and discover new cooking techniques.
Victoria is the largest sheep meat exporter in Australia with exports valued at $1.4 billion.
