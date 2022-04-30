Stock & Land
Government seeks to 'calm the farm' over AgVic staff cuts

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
April 30 2022 - 10:00pm
REASSURANCE GIVEN: Victorian Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has sought to reassure farmers cuts to AgVic will not affect services.

Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has sought to reassure the farm sector the impact of cuts to her department will be offset by reorganisation.

