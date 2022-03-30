Agriculture Victoria faces job cuts

New job cuts will be seen at Agriculture Victoria under a new redundancy scheme announced to staff on Tuesday.

Eighty-five redundancies were announced with 53 positions concluding, and 32 new jobs in line with government priorities created.

The announcement this week comes an early retirement program in Agriculture Victoria was introduced earlier this year, where 56 jobs were concluded.

This year, 109 jobs have been cut from the 1200-strong Agriculture Victoria workforce.

Shadow Agriculture Minister Peter Walsh said less services and research would occur due to the positions being concluded.

"Costs are skyrocketing across the board, putting massive financial pressure on our hard-working farmers who will now get less support from under-resourced state government services," Mr Walsh said.

"After cutting millions last year from biosecurity measures to fight fruit fly and axing efforts to strengthen trade and global engagement - at a time when global markets are in turmoil - it's clear state Labor is no champion for our farmers or regional Victorians."



A state government spokesperson said they had been investing more money than ever before in rural and regional Victoria and that $30 billion of investment since 2015 was "four times more than the previous Liberal National government".

"We will always support our farmers and communities and our high-quality on-ground services will continue," the spokesperson said.

"Unlike the Liberal and Nationals who closed Agriculture Victoria offices in Ararat, Birchip, Camperdown, Cobram, Kyneton, Ouyen and St Arnaud when last in government, and slashed more than 500 jobs, there will be no closures of Agriculture Victoria offices in regional Victoria."

The 85 redundancies make up job cuts planned to the entire Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR), where 203 positions will propose to be concluded, and 115 jobs will be created as part of a workforce adjustment process.

This week's announcement will mean a net reduction of 88 positions throughout the entire DJPR.