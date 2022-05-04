Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mallee sees smaller field of election candidates

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDING FOR MALLEE: Current Nationals MP for Mallee Anne Webster, independent Sophie Baldwin and Labor's Carole Hart.

The football team of candidates who stood in the federal election of 2019 for Mallee, held by National Party MP Anne Webster, is absent this time around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.