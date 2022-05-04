The football team of candidates who stood in the federal election of 2019 for Mallee, held by National Party MP Anne Webster, is absent this time around.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
