Federal government continues push on MBRP

The federal government has reiterated its call for the full standardisation of the troubled Murray Basin Rail Project.

Mallee Nationals MP Anne Webster said deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce heard concerns from stakeholders about the completion of the project at a recent Mildura forum.

"It was important for him to hear the frustration that was clearly expressed on the current status of the rail," Ms Webster said.

"The federal government wants the project completed and in good faith the federal government invested a further $195 million rescue package, which it expects the Victorian state government to complete.

"We also want the state government to match the $5 million contribution made by the federal government for a business plan to get the project back on track."

Ms Webster said while the state government continued sitting on their hands, other key local projects were stymied.

In February last year, Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan categorically ruled out standardising the Sea Lake and Manangatang lines.

Under the original $440 million plan, the broad-gauge lines were to be converted to standard gauge, but work was halted in 2019, when the upgrade was only half completed.

The revised business case, released in 2020, sought to resolve some of the issues, caused during initial works, but did not include gauge standardisation of the two lines.

Complete the project

Manangatang grower Brian Barry junior said at the end of the day it was up to the state government to agree to properly complete the project.

"Until Jacinta Allan moves on, or has a change of mindset, not a lot is going to change - she is pretty anti-standardisation," Mr Barry said.



"The frustrating part is two level crossing removals in Melbourne would pay for our line, up here.

"With the state government, money just does not get past Bendigo or Ballarat.

"They are happy to blow their dough in Melbourne, and it's not as though they can manage a project either."

Mr Barry said growers were now worse off, than before the work started.

He said more and more freight was being pushed onto a 'degraded' road system.

"We are stuck on the end of it, we can't pass our prices on, our freight costs continue to rise."

It had been estimated 27 per cent of the value of products was soaked up in freight costs.

"It's only 400 kilometres to port - it's cheaper to put it on a boat and send it half way round the world, than it is to get from Manangatang to Geelong."

Victorian Farmers Federation grains councillor and Manangatang grower Chris Plant agreed Victoria needed a clear vision to unlock private investment and ensure rail remained a viable freight option for agricultural commodities.

The VFF remained committed to working with both governments to ensure continued investment in Victoria's freight rail system.

"Projects like the standardisation of the Manangatang and Sea Lake rail lines are vital to unlocking private investment and improving the efficiency of our freight rail system," Ms Plant said.

A state government spokeswoman said Victoria had worked closely with the deputy Prime Minister and his predecessor to deliver the project, to help benefit farmers and deliver better, more efficient freight services.

"We're getting on with this important project - with upgrades to the Ouyen to Murrayville Line ahead of schedule and on target to be completed by the middle of this year," the spokeswoman said.

The original Basin Rail project business case review, provided to the commonwealth in May 2020, proposed a revised package of works, funded by the federal and Victorian governments.

Further funding of $195.2 million from the federal government and $48.8 million from Victoria took the total investment to $814 million.

The government claims the works address key operational issues identified by the freight industry as well as optimising the standard and broad-gauge networks.

The works would deliver a greater number of freight paths than was originally envisioned, which was estimated to remove around 20,000 trucks off the road.

The revised scope prioritises works is intended to improve the Ararat to Maryborough corridor to allow for journey time improvements and extend 21 tonne axle loading to all rolling stock wheel types on the Mildura/Yelta line.

Track upgrades from Ararat to Maryborough to increase load capacity to 21 tonne axle loading and improve travel times are targeted for completion in late 2022.

Upgrades on the 109 km Ouyen to Murrayville Line were well underway and were on target for completion in mid-2022.

Speed limits

Meanwhile, a 40 kilometre an hour speed restriction has been imposed on the entire length of the Korong Vale to Sea Lake line, due to 'rail misalignment'.

A V/Line spokesman said extreme heat had caused the rail joint faults.

Re-sleepering on the Sea Lake line was completed in mid-2021.

A spokesman said the speed limits were unrelated to the re-sleepering works, which were part of an $83 million freight improvement package along almost 400 kilometres of critical freight-only lines.

"Heat has affected the condition of the mechanical rail joint and as a result, two track misalignment faults occurred - unrelated to the re-sleepering works on the line," a V/Line spokesman said.

"Safety is our number one priority and as a precaution, a temporary speed restriction has been applied until repairs are completed."

V/Line has estimated the faults will be fixed by late March.