Pakenham weaners pass 800c/kg despite small buying gallery

Fewer cattle buyers at Pakenham's store sale had little effect on the buoyancy of the market on Thursday as light-weight steers sold to a top price of 805 cents a kilogram.

Agents yarded about 2200 cattle at the fortnightly sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where local restockers were also active, encouraged by recent rain across the West Gippsland region.

Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches, who sold more than 70 per cent of the yarding, said he was worried before the sale because of how small the buying gallery looked.



"The sale was on par with the rates of a fortnight ago and once again we had a very good run of feeder cattle which sold to firm demand," he said.

"We were all a bit worried about who was in the car park before the sale because there seemed to be more agents than buyers, but on the good runs of weaner calves, they sold themselves."

Mr Setches said a combination of recent rainfall and reduced numbers through the saleyard had instilled confidence among the buying fraternity to register bids throughout the market.

"Those 600-650kg steers made up to $3200-$3300 and then 400-500kg steers made up to 580-600c/kg and spring-drop weaners were up to 800c/kg which was above expectations."

A combination of feedlotters were active throughout the yarding on feeder-weight cattle.

"Mort & Co went up against Charlton Feedlot and you threw a few others in the mix and that certainly helped the strength of the market," he said.

A feature of the yarding was 177 mixed-sex 11 and 12-month-old Angus steers consigned by Camoola Angus, Sunbury, which included 104 steers and 73 heifers.

The first pen of 22 steers, 395kg, made $2400 a head or 607c/kg, while 22 steers, 388kg, made $2410 or 621c/kg and 22 steers, 388kg, made $2350 or 628c/kg.

The heifer portion included 16 heifers, 382kg, for $2320 or 607c/kg, 16 heifers, 370kg, for $2310 or 624c/kg and 20 heifers, 348kg, for $2160 or 620c/kg.

"Two pens of the Camoola heifers were bought to go back into a joining program in South Gippsland and all the steers sold exceptionally too, mainly to people who have just cashed in their bullocks," Mr Setches said.

Another feature consignment was 95 Shorthorn steers, 12 months, consigned by Fat Cow Farm, Ellaswood.

The draft included a top-price pen of 11 steers, 444kg, which made $2450 or 551c/kg, 16 steers, 400kg, for $2330 or 582c/kg, 21 steers, 380kg, for $2320 or 610c/kg and 20 steers, 349kg, for $2320 or 664c/kg.

Neil Schalken and Pat Clark, trading as Yarra Downs, Healesville, sold the lightest top-priced pen with 19 steers, August and September 2021-drop, 267kg, which made $2150 or 805c/kg.

After a limited run of cows and calves, the sale started with 15 Hereford steers, 681kg, consigned by Y Wood, Jeeralang Junction, which made $3210 or 471c/kg.

JF & EL Davey, Nilma North, sold 36 steers, 24 months, including 16 steers, 646c/kg for $3340 or 517c/kg and 20 steers, 616kg, for $3260 or 529c/kg.

PM Smith sold 12 steers, 622kg, for $3200 or 514c/kg.

Argee Nominees, Caldermeade, sold 70 cattle, nine to 16 months, including 24 heifers, 14-16 months, 396kg, for $2260 or 570c/kg.



Kettles Farm, Lang Lang, sold 12 steers, 589kg, for $2900 or 492c/kg, 11 steers, 539kg, for $2900 or 538c/kg and 12 steers, 543c/kg for $2770 or 570c/kg.

Yering Farm, Yering, sold 21 steers, 473kg, for $2800 or 591c/kg, 24 steers, 449kg, for $2660 or 592c/kg and 20 steers, 444kg, for $2660 or 599c/kg.

Grenfeld Holdings, Nayook, sold 16 steers, 475kg, for $2770 or 583c/kg and 20 steers, 430kg, for $2620 or 609c/kg.

T & P Brennan, Wandaring, Walkerville, sold 16 steers, 580kg, for $3140 or 541c/kg and 12 steers, 543kg, for $2990 or 550c/kg.

DC & CA Bourke, Catani, sold 14 Hereford and Black Baldy steers, 715kg, for $3300 or 461c/kg.

FG & KM Rosenbaum, Coldstream, sold 15 steers, 607kg, for $3160 or 520c/kg and 16 steers, 577kg, for $3100 or 537c/kg.