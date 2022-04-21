Labor's ag policies still a mystery despite live debate

The major party's agricultural leaders went head-to-head in a televised debate, however, the audience was left without learning anything new about Labor's ag policies.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud gave a polished performance, naming the government's achievements and policies - all of which are well established - at will.

He also announced that if elected, the Coalition would help young farmers buy their first property by guaranteeing up to 40 per cent of the loan, capped at $1 million.



Labor agriculture spokesperson Julie Collins was critical of the government's record on climate change, biosecurity and the industry's labour workforce shortage.



"What I'm hearing from people is that the Nationals and the Liberals have taken farmers and regional communities for granted," Ms Collins said.



"Their failure to drive the necessary reforms across the sector has impacted directly on those whose very livelihoods rely on leadership at a national level."

However, when pressed by the media for Labor's alternative policies, Ms Collins failed to provide more details and often fell back on the line "we'll have more to say on that soon".

Ms Collins declined to directly answer questions about whether Labor would scrap the Ag Visa, although suggested the party's policy of establishing Jobs and Skills Australia would help ease the workforce shortage.



Biosecurity funding had been going backwards under the Coalition up until the most recent budget, Ms Collins said, and Labor would "work to make sure we have long-term sustainable funding for biosecurity".



Ms Collins was critical of the government for scrapping its proposed importer levy, which would have raised $120m a year for biosecurity, but did not say what Labor's funding model would look like.

"Labor will have more to say in terms of biosecurity between now and election day," she said.



Ms Collins was also vague on whether Labor would phase out live sheep exports, a policy the party took to the previous election.

"We are going to be making an announcement about broader animal welfare policy late in the campaign.... Labor is opposed to relaxing [the northern summer live sheep] ban," she said.

Labor's agriculture-specific policies were few and far between - $500m from the $15-billion National Reconstruction Fund will be dedicated to agriculture, forestry, fisheries, food and fibre to encourage investment in value-adding, $8 million will go towards developing the seaweed farming industry.



National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson noted Ms Collin's commitment for more details from Labor on biosecurity and a solution to address the sector's workforce shortages.

"Unfortunately, Ms Collins could still not yet provide an assurance that Labor would support the Ag Visa if they were to win government," Ms Simson said.

