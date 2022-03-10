Pakenham steers in hot demand during feedlot-dominated market

+11 Photos by Philippe Perez.























Pressure from several feedlot orders pushed prices for the heaviest cattle above $3000 a head at Pakenham on Thursday in a market described by agents as firm compared to recent auctions.

Agents yarded about 2600 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham where fewer pens of weaner cattle, along with feature vendor-bred runs were more difficult to source.

However, Elders Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson said cattle sold above his expectations.

"It was quite consistent right through and the sale had a bit more go in it that I initially expected," he said.

"It was a mixed yarding with a few good breeders' cattle and top-weight pens which sold really well, but then there were a lot of crossbred cattle too.

"We sold a dozen steers at 511 kilos and Teys Charlton ended up buying them at $3010 which was extraordinary."

Other buyers including O'Connors and JBS, along with regular volume buyers including Melbourne-based Campbell Ross and Anthony Hullick from South Gippsland who were active throughout the sale.

Nathan Gibbon Livestock director Nathan Gibbon said the prices paid for heavier cattle showed well-bred steers were in strong demand.

"The better bred cattle sold very well and cattle 400kg and above were bought by feedlots," he said.



"I thought it was a little bit stronger than a fortnight ago."

Everitt Seeley and Bennetts director Les Seeley said buoyant feedlot competition on the heavier end of the yarding meant prices remained firm to a shade dearer compared to previous weeks.



He said the sale offered fewer weaner calves, but demand among cattle buyers was consistent.



Among the dearest pens, RJ Young, Pearcedale, sold 10 steers, 690kg, for $3210 or 465 cents a kilogram.

A Tucci, Labertouche, sold seven steers, 694kg, for $3310 or 476c/kg, while Kara Mia Pastoral sold 15 steers, 603kg, for $3030 or 502c/kg.

BJ & DB Miron, Warragul, sold 15 Angus steers, 517kg, for $3000 or 580c/kg, while Geoff Murray, Nar Nar Goon, sold 15 stees, two to 2.5 years, 649kg, for $3240 or 499c/kg.

Mr Murray also sold 12 steers, 598kg, for $3060 or 511c/kg.

D Harrison, Cora Lynn, sold 12 steers, 512kg, for $3010 or 587c/kg, while K Harper, Main Bridge, sold 12 steers, 572kg, for $3000 or 524c/kg.

Blue Wren Holdings sold 15 steers, 615kg, for $3120 or 521c/kg.

The sale started with a large run of cow and calf units, along in-calf heifers and cows.

S Dance, Yannathan, sold a large consignment of cows and heifers after selling their property, including five heifers with calves at foot for $2550, preg-tested-in-calf to a Limousin bull.

The same vendor sold sold nine PTIC cows with calves at foot for $3300, eight cows with calves at foot, PTIC, for $3250 and five cows with calves at foot, not rejoined, for 3300.

S Kelly, Hastings, sold 13 heifers with first calves at foot for $3240, while John Cimbaljevic, Bullengarook, sold 26 PTIC heifers for $2900.

A Durim, Pakenham South, sold 14 second-calving cows with calves at foot, for $3000.

Black Forrest Pastoral, Werribee South, sold 15 heifers, 324kg, for $2090 or 645c/kg and 16 heifers for $2120.

S & H Paterakis, Sunbury, sold 16 steers, 303kg, for $2000 or 660c/kg and 14 heifers, 303kg, for $1880 or 620c/kg.



Dunneworthy Pastoral, Ararat, sold 22 heifers, 413kg, for $2300 or 556c/kg and 21 heifers, 360kg, for $2050 or 569c/kg.

Rowanda Farms, Thorpdale, sold 19 South Devon steers, 419kg, for $2400 or 572c/kg and 17 South Devon heifers, 405kg, for $2300 or 567c/kg.

Volpaia Park, Drouin South, sold 33 steers, 420kg, for $2570 or 611c/kg and 34 heifers, 394kg, for $2340 or 593c/kg.

D Guest sold 26 steers, 420kg, for $2450 or 583c/kg and 20 steers, 385kg, for $2340 or 607c/kg.

Oroton Brothers, Tanjil South, sold 75 mixed-sex Angus cattle including 31 steers, 360kg, for $2300 or 638c/kg and 28 heifers for $1870.

Robinson and Hasthorpe, Tanjil South, sold 52 mainly Charolais cattle including six steers and five heifers, 435kg, for $2500 or 574c/kg.

C & N Downie, Ripplebrook, sold 16 Hereford steers, 10-12 months, 367kg, for $2360 or 643c/kg.

Other sales included KR & J Lyons who sold 10 steers, 589kg, for $2850 or 483c/kg.

P & L Jarvis, Buln Buln, sold 15 Hereford steers, 536kg, for $2850 or 531c/kg.

A Mitanis, Kinglake West, sold 17 steers, 450kg, for $2700 or 600c/kg.

K Sanders, Healesville, sold 13 steers, 611kg, for $2890 or 472c/kg.

R & M Biasi, Bunyip, sold 15 steers, 403kg, for $2450 or 607c/kg.

M Williams, Glen Alvie, sold 15 steers, 378kg, for $2360 or 624c/kg.

M & I Hendrickson, Skye, sold 13 steers, 431kg, for $2440 or 566c/kg and 12 heifers, 387kg, for $2200 or 568c/kg.