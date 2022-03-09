Final Omeo Hereford sale grosses $3.3 million

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Future breeding heifer calves sold to $2900 a head at Omeo on Wednesday during the final Mountain Calf Sale for 2022.

Agents yarded about 1600 cattle for the Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross sale, a reduced yarding by 200 head as wet conditions in Victoria's high country played havoc for livestock carriers accessing properties prior to the sale.



Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said the cattle featured in the Omeo sale were about 20 kilograms heavier on average compared to earlier sales at Ensay and Benambra.

"Over the past two years, there's been so many heifers bought out of here returning to the paddocks for breeding purposes," he said.

"From years gone by, it was seldom you would see those heifers make any more than the common market value, but the breeding value is determined by two farmers that want them and they certainly wanted those cattle."



Unlike the Angus portion of weaner cattle, the Herefords were dominated by local buyers across the Omeo district, as well as Gippslanders in the south and west.

The overall yarding averaged $2269 a head, the highest combined steer and heifer average across the four Elders sales, with a total gross figure of $3.3 million in sales.



The 958 steers averaged $2343 and sold to a top price of $2760, while the 501 heifers averaged $2343, topping at $2900.

READ MORE:

Mr Davies said buyers from along the Murray River from Wangaratta, Albury, NSW and Corryong were volume buyers of the cattle, while feedlotters were also active throughout the sale.

"Nutrien Delaney bought a lot of cattle, Pat Cleary from Elders at Moss Vale ... bought a lot of cattle," he said.

"Those guys certainly chipped in and bought a few plus Elders Yea bought those bigger cattle again."

Brother and sister duo PJ and Kathy McCoy, McCoy Farms, Bundarra Valley, sold 86 Hereford steers and 33 heifers, eight to 10 months, including 24 steers for $2400, 40 steers for $2360

Ah Sam & Co Pty Ltd, Omeo, sold 190 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers, with 114 steers, nine to 10 months, including 28 steers for $2760, 29 steers for $2600 and 21 steers for $2500.

The Ah Sam family also sold 14 Hereford heifers for $2250 and 14 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers for $2900, plus another pen of 14 heifers for $2700.

Simon and Sonya Lawlor, Upper Livingstone, Omeo, sold 211 Hereford mixed-sex calves, with 93 heifers, 10-11 months, including 32 steers for $2520, 15 steers for $2410, 29 steers for $2400 and 33 for $2310.

The Lawlors also sold 77 Hereford heifers for $2460.

Ron and Melissa Johnston, Black Camp Creek, Omeo, sold 95 mixed-sex Hereford calves, eight to 10 months, including 25 steers for $2380, 20 steers for $2200 and 16 steers for $2190.

The Johnstons also sold 20 heifers for $1800.

PC & CF Faithfull sold the first pen of 31 Hererford steers for $2680, 36 steers for $2700 and 36 steers for $2480 and 20 steers for $2200 plus 20 heifers for $2820 and 16 heifers for $2630.

RE & CL Foster sold 19 steers for $2470, 14 steers for $2270

Alan and Noeleen Smith, Innisfail, Omeo, sold 18 steers for $2480 and 11 steers for $2340.

The Smiths also sold eight Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers for $2400.

BJ & BM Flannagan sold 40 steers for $2500, 27 steers for $2340

MW Batty & M Valentin sold 18 steers for $2400, 20 steers for $2310 and 11 steers for $2280.

The same vendor also sold a pen of heifers for $2210 and 17 heifers for $2100.

Colin Scott & Co sold 20 steers for $2430, 22 steers for $2250, while Fitzgerald Pastoral sold 20 steers for $2280.

DJ Betts & B Noonan sold 15 steers for $2480 and eight steers for $2240, while TA Crisp sold 22 steers for $2240, 19 steers for $1960 and 12 steers for $1950.