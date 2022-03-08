Buyers hand over $5.6 million for Omeo black cattle

+11























More than $5.6 million worth of black cattle was sold at Elder's 82nd annual Mountain calf Sale at Omeo on Tuesday.



Victorian backgrounders were hot on the heels of buyers from Tamworth, NSW, as the 2641-head yarding topped at $2810 for steers, to average $2141, while the draft of heifers topped at $2700, av $2001.

The sale marks a rise of about $400 across the all types, with the 2021 Omeo Black Cattle hitting a high of $2090 for steers, and sale av of $1725, while last year's heifer sale peaked at $1790, av $1581.

"It's unbelievable - both the season we are having and the prices we received," vendor Scott Anderson said.



The Anderson family, of CF & DG Anderson, Delvin Park, Benambra, sold 117 Angus steers to a high of $2430, for a draft av of $2367 - marking a rise of more than $300 a head on last year's sale.



His mum Dianne said they were riding one of the best times in the family's long history of breeding cattle.



"The season is one of the best we have ever had and cattle prices are too," Ms Anderson said.

The top price for both steers and heifers were bred by the Commins family, of Meringo Pastoral, Swift Creek, who sold an attractive draft of 73 steers to $2880, and averaged $2630, while their draft of 76 Angus heifers fetched the female high of $2700, and av $2537.

"There is a lot of good buying on quality cattle here," Dee Commins said.

"It has been a great day for buyers and there a lot of happy locals too.

"On the females, there was great opportunity to buy heavy, joinable heifers."



The sought-after cattle offered by Sharon and Louis Pendergast, and son Stuart, Benambra, sold 182 Angus steers to $2200, for a an av of $2020, while their 203 Angus heifers hit $1850, av $1751.



"It makes life a lot easier when the prices and season are good," Mr Pendergast said.



"Cattle were about 25 kilograms heavier than last year and looked sappier."

Another notable line was offered by Frank and Dawn Boulton, Dawn-Raine, Gelantipy, who sold 290 steers to a high of $2440, and av $2341, while their 130 heifers hit $2240, av $2148.

Both vendors and buyers commented on the consistency of the sales, void of the market extremes seen at previous feature sales.

The Tamworth strength was led by Elders livestock agent Nathan McConnell, who absorbed 400 head at Omeo, and a further 130 at Benambra earlier in the day.



His draft incldued 130 black heifers destined for Tamworth client that will be joined to Angus bulls in winter.



"It was a good run of cattle and prices were about where we thought they would be," he said.



"Cattle prices were consistent from the start - the sale didn't have any big variations."



Rosevale Pastoral's Chris Conley, Benambra, sold 116 Angus and black baldy steers to $2060, av $1926, as well as 35 black baldy heifers which av $1567.



Due to the outstanding season and feed on offer, Mr Conley held numbers back for spring sales but said the "exceptional" sale was an estimated $500 on last year's prices.

Elders Wangaratta livestock agent Tom Davies purchased 150 black steers for North East backgrounders, with the draft secured from $2100-$2350.

"It was spot on," he said.



"We bought heavier calves than we expected. The lead of the sale sold well but there were a few opportunities on cattle from 320-360kg.

"A lot of cattle went into the North East with heaps return buyers."