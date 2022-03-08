Hinnomunjie weaners pass $2500 a head in first Mountain Calf Sale

+8

















MORE GALLERIES

Bidding competition from three states set the tone for the first Mountain Calf Sale at Hinnomunjie on Tuesday morning as weaner cattle sold for more than $2500 a head.

About 1260 cattle featuring mainly cattle aged below 12 months went under the hammer in Victoria's high country as parts of far East Gippsland received more than 35 millimetres of rain in the 12 hours to noon.

Conditions at the Hinnomunjie saleyard were dry under foot, but graziers across the district said regular rain over the last several months had primed their cattle with colour and condition ahead of the annual sale.

RELATED READING: High country buyers gear up for 82nd Mountain Calf Sales

It was also the first time Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock was involved with the sale following the merger between the Bairnsdale-based agency and Sharp Fullgrabe & Co last year.

Sharp Fullgrabe director Graeme Fullgrabe, who has been associated with the sale for more than 40 years, said he was thrilled with some of the sale's results.

"When we advertised we said we had connections and enquiries from three states and we did today," he said.

"Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and our own state Victoria so it was wonderful."

He said seasonal conditions, described by many graziers in the district as a one in 10 year season, said weights were very similar in the top pens of cattle, but overall condition was far better compared to last year.

In comparison, weaner calves sold to a top price of $1860 a head at last year's Hinnomunjie sale.



"It brought the quality out in the cattle, it brought the colour out in the cattle and it brought the hair out in the cattle so I'd say that's the biggest difference we've noticed in the cattle," Mr Fullgrabe said.



The sale started with two pens of 17 and 18-month-old Hereford steers consigned by Donald and Leanne Betts, Benambra, including 12 steers, 632 kilograms, which made $3060 or 484 cents a kilogram and seven steers, 537kg, which sold for $2760 or 573c/kg.

The Betts also sold Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers at the same age for $2530.

READ MORE: Prices hold firm for Euroa store sale's small yarding

The second pen of the sale, consigned by Gus and Sandra Crisp, Omeo, was awarded best presented pen and included 17 Hereford steers for $2500 and 16 Hereford steers for $2380.

Peter and Sue Soutter, Benambra, sold 21 Hereford steers for $2450 and 24 steers for $2350 plus 14 Hereford heifers for $2210 and 13 Hereford heifers for $1940.



Tony Fitzgerald, Shannonvale, sold 15 Hereford steers for $2400 and 17 steers for $2390 and 15 heifers for $1900 and 20 heifers for $1800.

A feature female line included 135 Angus heifers, seven months, consigned by Courtney Ferguson, Sale, which included cattle from several properties throughout the Omeo district.

The Pinora-blood July 2021-drop heifers included a pen of 18 head which made $2320, 25 heifers for $2200, 20 heifers for $2210, 27 heifers for $2060, 22 heifers for $2000 and 23 heifers for $1790.

Among the volume buyers were several feedlots in NSW, along with Graeme Ward, Albury, NSW, who bought more than 100 light heifers for the Ogilvie family's Naracoorte feedlot in SA.

Several South Gippsland agents including SEJ Leongatha's Brian Kyle were also among prominent purchasers, chasing the heavy end of steers on offer at Hinnomunjie.

Other sales include BS Dyer who sold 10 Hereford steers for $2280 and 21 Hereford steers for $2000.

RW Moon sold 21 Hereford steers for $2100 and seven heifers for $1810.

GM & LL Troake sold seven Hereford steers for $2370 and 10 heifers for $1810.

Ray and Max Pendergast sold 14 Hereford steers for $2240, while Ron Connley, Bingo, sold 50 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers including seven steers for $2190 and 19 steers for $2180.

RT & RL Gilmore sold 11 Hereford steers for $2200 and six Angus and Black Baldy steers for $2400.

DF Olsson sold 18 Angus and Black Baldy steers for $2270 and 17 steers for $2200.

Louis and Sharon Pendergast sold 25 Black Baldy steers for $2180, 25 steers for $2110 and 30 steers for $1910.

JCM Farms sold 12 steers for $2310 and 10 steers for $2170.