Prices hold firm for Euroa's small yarding

Store cattle continued to make solid money in a small autumn yarding of mixed quality at Euroa on Wednesday.

The majority of the small 500-head yarding were steers and unjoined heifers, with some isolated pens of cow and calf units, which caused bidding to fluctuate based on quality and numbers in a pen.

Surrounded by local agents, it was the Conroy Brothers feedlot who dominated the buying gallery in an attempt to secure truckloads of the small offering.

Agents called it was a satisfactory sale considering the dip in quality and void of larger, breeding-type drafts, with the handful of heifer weaners fetching an estimated $2000 a head.

"Majority of the cattle were in genuine store condition," Elders livestock agent Joe Allen said.

"Bidding was erratic at times with the genuine weaner calves demanding the most interest."

Angus steer weaners from 300-420 kilograms returned 600-670 cents a kilogram, while heifer prices had "a few holes in it" due to the small lots of mixed quality of undesired weights, he said.

However, Mr Allen said well-bred heifers made from 600-650c/kg for genuine weaner weights from 270-350kg.

Smaller and younger calves sold to mostly local restockers from Shepparton, Wangaratta and Euroa surrounds, with the lightest drafts making $1500-plus as dollar-a-head buying kicked in.

Brian Costello and Julia Holmes, Moglonemby.

There was feedlotter competition on the heavier steers, which sold to a top of $2720 for two grown Angus steers that had an average weight of 670kg, equating to 406c/kg.

This pen was offered by Terry Caton and purchased as one of nearly 50 black steers by Conroy Brothers feedlot.

The better lines of yearling-type Angus steers sold to $2080, for 22 Angus steers, from vendor Watson Park, 293kg, and worked out to 710c/kg.

The same vendor fetched the top heifer price of $2050, for 14 Angus heifers, 359kg, with a lighter pen of 301kg returning $2020 or 671c/kg.

The market reflected a premium for the few better-bred and presented pens of weaners, including Birch Lindsay's 19 Angus steers, 339kg, which sold to $2200 or 650c/kg.

Jenny and Rick Laycock, Ruffy, sold two pens of Hereford steers which averaged $2130, 359kg, and returned a draft average of 600c/kg.

Other notable sales several pens of RC Livestock Angus steers, which topped at $1900, 305kg, for a total 60-strong steer draft average of $1725 or 600c/kg, and the 38 Angus heifers to $1760, and average $1535.

The cow and calf offering peaked at $3475, paid for seven Angus cows with calves at foot, offered by Carrungi Pastoral, and purchased by PT Lord Dakin, Dubbo, NSW.

It was one of four pens of joined females purchased by the NSW buyer, and included 14 Angus cows with calves at foot, offered by Alister Greenshields, Seymour, to $3010, and another Terry Caton pen of two Angus cows with calves at foot, to $3000.