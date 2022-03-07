Colac heifers pass 840c/kg in mixed store cattle sale

VENDORS: Stephen McMaster and Faye Fox sold the top pen of Angus steers at Colac on Friday. The pen weighed 526kg and made $2580 or 490c/kg. Pictured with Charles Stewart Dove livestock director Shelby Howard.

Mixed pens of cattle at Colac on Friday offered something for everyone, according to agents, during the monthly western district store sale.

About 1000 cattle were sold at the Colac Regional Saleyards in what agents described as a March "clean-up" of cattle after summer.

Charles Stewart Dove livestock director Shelby Howard said competition among buyers was reasonable despite the typical plain-quality autumn sale.



"It was a very mixed yarding but the good cattle sold well and the heavy cattle even in the crossbred section sold really well I thought," he said.



"These cattle offer a short-term turnaround and investment and with the influx of rain the heavy cattle could increase the price of these types of cattle."



The sale included 666 steers which averaged 532c/kg and sold to a top of 669c/kg.

It also included 297 heifers which averaged 565c/kg.

Charles Stewart director Jamie McConachy said the diverse yarding of cattle offered something for every type of buyer.

"It catered for everyone meaning there was every type of cattle you could get from heavy cattle, to yearlings and weaners and then onto your crossbreds, Friesians and cows and calves," he said.



"It was a sale that was mainly clean up jobs and little lots and that was reflected in the significant number of vendors who participated in the sale on Friday."

He said the sale featured a good run of yearling cattle which were aged 14-15 months.

"Those cattle got chased pretty hard because they had weight and were able to be consumed by feedlotters," he said.



"We've had rain over the weekend but it's been very patchy so we just need a follow up to help our season along."

Murdeduke Angus sold one cow and calf unit for $3450, RW Palmer sold four cows with calves at foot for $3200 and Graeme Cropley sold another cow and calf unit for $3050.

AH & MA Lange sold two heifers, 152kg, for $1820 or 1193c/kg, D Selvidge sold four heifers, 225kg, for $1900 or 844c/kg and two heifers, 225kg, for $1700 or 755c/kg.



JM Burns sold 13 heifers, 277kg, for $1870 or 673c/kg.



Purrumbete South Pastoral sold 18 heifers, 306kg, for $1950 or 635c/kg and 16 heifers, 335kg, for $2050 or 611c/kg., while A McDonald sold nine heifers, 291kg, for $1740 or 595c/kg.



Kobaust Pty Ltd sold six heifers, 281kg, for $1620 or 575c/kg and eight steers, 303kg, for $1990 or 655c/kg.



P & L Wilson sold 14 heifers, 427kg, for $2510 or 586c/kg.



S McMaster sold eight steers, 526kg, for 490c/kg or $2580.



In the steers, B & G Hand sold two steers, 282kg, for $1890 or 669c/kg, while EJ & JM Martin sold two steers, 310kg, for $2040 or 658c/kg.



Purrumbete South Pastoral sold 16 steers, 337kg, for $2260 or 669c/kg and 16 steers, 363kg, for $2260 or 622c/kg., while SL & EM Gosling sold six steers, 379kg, for $2450 or 646c/kg.



TA & DE Richardson sold 14 steers, 338kg, for $2110 or 623c/kg and seven steers, 420kg, for $2710 or 645c/kg., while Melody Guye sold 10 steers, 373kg, for $2330 or 623c/kg.



Summerhome Farm sold four steers, 426kg, for $2400 or 563c/kg and BH & HC Lemin sold two steers, 452kg, for $2490 or 550c/kg.

