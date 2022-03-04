Francs Angus returns to sale format

TOP-PRICE: Lot 3 with Tom Madden, TB White & Sons, purchaser Benn Fraser, Nick Farley, Nutrien, and vendor Nick Franc.

Francs Angus welcomed new and return clients back to an on-property sale for the first time in three years.

*Total Clearance of 28 bulls to $21,500, av $12,428

The Carranballac-based Francs Angus welcomed new and return clients back to an on-property sale for the first time in three years.

The stud decided following a successful Beef Week, to offer their 28 bulls under the helmsman system.

The top-priced bull was Lot 3 - Francs R55 - an August-2020 drop calf by AI sire JK Makahu, Lot 3 was purchased by John and Benn Fraser, Fraser Partners, Bo Peep.

R55 had a +3.9 birthweight and had growth traits of +51, +96, and +123 for 200, 400 and 600 day weights.

Fraser Partners also secured the second top-priced bull Lot 4 - Francs R56 - a Black Onyx son, for $19,000.

Fraser Partners was also the volume buyer for the sale, securing 3 bulls in total for an average of $18,000.

Stud principal, Nick Franc was exceptionally happy after the timer closed down, even offering to showcase some more bulls for clients that might not have gotten a bull.

"This system really suited us, and it allowed our clients to have the option on their first bull, but also be able to go back and get their second-choice, all within their budget," he said.

