Murray system now at 100 per cent LRWS

The northern Victorian Resource manager has updated the Murray system to the maximum possible 100 per cent of low-reliability water shares.



That's up from 72 pc, a month ago, and means the Murray joins other systems in experiencing 100pc of both HRWS and LRWS.



The Goulburn, Campaspe and Loddon systems remain at 100pc HRWS while seasonal determinations in the Broken and Bullarook systems stay at the maximum possible 100 per cent HRWS and LRWS.

Resource manager Mark Bailey said very wet conditions in the Murray system improved the volume available for allocation.

"January rainfall was very much above average, which generated strong flows into both Dartmouth Reservoir and Lake Hume," Dr Bailey said.

"The additional resource helped the Murray seasonal determinations reach maximum availability for the first time since the introduction of the current entitlement products in 2007."

Further releases by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority to control the water level in Lake Hume occurred in January.

"A total of 120 gigalitres will be deducted from Murray spillable water accounts with today's announcement," Dr Bailey said.

Dr Bailey said the other northern Victorian systems received smaller resource improvements.

"Despite some storm activity and rainfall during January, the other Victorian systems reported limited flows into storage," he said.

"The Goulburn system needs another 460 gigalitres of water before reserves are sufficient for 2022/23 allocations to high-reliability water shares, which is little improved on last month."

The Bureau of Meteorology seasonal outlook for the March to May period does not strongly favour above or below-average rainfall across northern Victoria.



La Nina conditions continue in the tropical Pacific and are expected to remain until mid-autumn.



La Nina conditions increase the likelihood of above-average rainfall totals in south-east Australia.