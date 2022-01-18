More low reliability water shares available in the Murray

Northern Victoria Resource manager Mark Bailey has announced low-reliability water shares in the Murray system have increased from 12 to 72 per cent.



High-reliability shares remain at 100pc.



The Goulburn, Campaspe and Loddon systems remain at 100 per cent HRWS.

Seasonal determinations in the Broken and Bullarook systems stay at the maximum possible 100 per cent HRWS and 100 per cent LRWS.

Dr Bailey said resources in the Murray system continued to improve with rainfall since the last assessment.

"Continuing flows into the Menindee Lakes and the upper Murray storages are the basis for today's improvement," Dr Bailey said.

"Releases to control the level in Lake Hume during December also contributed, with another 105 gigalitres deducted from spillable water accounts.

"After a short pause due to drier weather, the releases from Lake Hume to manage water levels restarted early in January.



"This means further deductions from Murray spillable water accounts will occur on February 15 when the volume released is confirmed."

Dr Bailey said the other northern Victorian systems received smaller resource improvements.

"The Goulburn system needs another 480 gigalitres of water before reserves are sufficient for 2022/23 allocations to high-reliability water shares."

The Bureau of Meteorology seasonal outlook for the February to April period does not strongly favour above- or below-average rainfall across eastern parts of northern Victoria and favours slightly drier conditions in the west.



La Nina conditions continue in the tropical Pacific and are expected to remain until early autumn.



La Nina conditions increase the likelihood of above-average rainfall totals in south-east Australia.