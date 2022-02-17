A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







A dry start to the second month of the year has farmers on the look out for more rain.

Nar Nar Goon farmer Penny Carney said the season so far this year had been reasonable, but a decent shower would be certainly welcomed.

Ms Carney, who runs @pennycimages on Instagram, captured a photo of two blue wrens on her farm.

"The blue wrens have been here for years," she said.

"They're normally a bit shy but there were three males and three females in this group so they are going well."



Meanwhile, another regular contributor, Tracey Kruger, captured a photo of two pals on her Croxton East farm in the western district - Jinx the Kelpie and Coop the Border Collie.

"They'd called up to the house for a minute after shifting sheep onto wheat stubbles," she said.



"It's a typically dry February at the moment in the Penshurst area but it's handy to have the stubble paddocks available for the sheep."

