Processors ramp up demand as lamb prices gain pace

EXCHANGE: Buyer Neil Morris, Ardlethan, NSW, with vendors Nigel, Maree and Coden Colman, Ungarie, NSW, and their $478 ewes at Barellan, NSW. Photo by Kim Woods.

The lamb market rallied after signs of limited supplies at saleyards helped lead a recovery from a week ago when rates hit a hefty head wind.

Prices on Monday were dearer at all the major selling centres along the eastern coast following a price correction that started early the previous week.

Extra heavy lambs were hard hit last week and climbed out of the doldrums when companies such as JBS, Australia, Australian Lamb Company and Thomas Foods International operated, despite reports some companies had adequate numbers flowing direct to abattoirs.

READ MORE:

Heavy lambs lifted $15 to $18 a head at Bendigo on Monday, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.

There was more weight in the offering along with some impressive 30 kilogram carcase weight-plus lambs on offer.

Bidding reached a top of $280 for grain-assisted lambs up around 34kg cwt to average 809 cents a kilogram cwt.

At Wagga Wagga, NSW, similar carcase weight prices were recorded, however, the top pens sold from $290 to $301.

Lambs suiting supermarkets and domestic processors were in limited supply and buyers who had been quiet over the past few weeks entered the fray resulting in a gain of $4 to $6.

Lambs weighing 21-24kg ranged from $188-$218 with the bulk averaging 842c/kg cwt, with the best pens commanding above 875c/kg cwt.

What has become evident is the importance of fat cover on lambs, with two score plainer lambs on the day averaging 730-830c/kg cwt.

Grain-assisted Merino lambs sold to $228 to average 789c/kg cwt.

Store lambs sold strongly for a dearer result making from $155 to $177.



In the mutton run the small yarding of 3000 sheep sold to robust demand compared to a week ago.

Heavy crossbred ewes surged ahead $31 a head making from $174 to $210.

Big Merino ewes jumped $25 and sold from $182-$207.

Trade sheep made from $106 to $137 to average 545c/kg to 601c/kg.

Numbers almost halved at Corowa, NSW, with agents penning 5600 lambs and 2400 sheep.

Additional buyers joined the usual group of buyers causing competition to ramp up, noticeably across trade categories.

Trade lambs averaged 931c/kg cwt, with 21-24kg making from $188-$229.

Limited numbers of heavy lambs resulted in a rate rise of $19-$30

The bulk sold from $229-$282 to average 822-855c/kg cwt.

Lambs sold to similar levels to last week at Ballarat in a fair to good quality yarding.

Heavy export lambs weighing 26kg or more made $221-$292 while trade lambs were unchanged to a few dollars dearer.

Trade lambs 22-24kg sold from $189-$221 and averaged 864c/kg cwt.