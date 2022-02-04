Ballarat cows and calves to $5500 a unit

+6













Cows and calves topped at $5500 a head at the annual Ballarat Stock & Station Agents Association joined female sale, with most stock going back into the local area.

Agents yarded 1213 head of cattle.

Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan said it was an "exceptionally good sale.

"The good cattle made everything you would hope they would make and probably more, and everything else was dragged up with them," Mr Shanahan said.

"There were cattle making $200-400 more than you would have expected, before the start of the sale."

"The cattle looked really good, the bloom was on them and the breeding of the run of heifers was really good."

He said there were few orders from outside of the Ballarat area.

"A lot of people like to buy 20 heifers, to top up their herds and they buy them locally."

TB White auctioneer Tom Madden said Wimmera Downs sold about 170 pregnancy-tested-in-calf two year olds, which they prepared for the sale, each year.

"Further back, a lot of the two-year old heifers were anywhere between $3000 and $3600-3700, depending on the lot sizes and types."

Mr Madden said the cow and calf job was also very strong.

"A lot of stock stayed local, there was a little bit of external support - but it was very, very strong, right the way through."

Elders Ballarat Livestock manager Sean Simpson said the yarding was dominated by joined heifers.

"Consistently those lead heifers, at 550-650 kilograms were making anything from $4200-4650 a head, pretty much all the way through," he said.

"There were plenty of cows and calves in that $4500-5000 range.

"The cattle had terrific breeding, terrific temperament and were presented to perfection."

Wimmera Downs sold its top pen of 21 September-October-2019 drop Toora West bred Banquet-blood heifers, PTIC to Banquet bulls, for $4660.

A second pen of 20 sold for $4580 and a third pen for $4350.

Golden Grove sold 20 heifers, Carngham Station-bred, PTIC to low-birthweight Langi Kal Kal bulls for $4540.

Their second pen of 20 sold for $4560.

Langi Kal Kal Angus sold 10 Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, AI'd to Millah Murrah Nugget N266 and backed up by one of their bulls for $4250.

F & G Richardson sold 20 Louglin Park and Franc Angus-blood heifers, PTIC to LBW Franc and Braeside Park bulls for $3850.

Eurambeen East sold 17 Angus heifers, Toora West-blood, depastured to Franc and Murdeduke bulls for $4100.

AS Taylor sold nine two year old Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, PTIC to a Lawson bull, for $4520.

Loddon View Holdings sold 21 Rennylea and Lawson-blood 20-22 month-old heifers, PTIC to Merridale bulls, for $2820.

Eurambeen East sold 10 Booriyalloak-bred, Barwidgee-blood heifers, redepastured to Franc and Murdeduke bulls, for $3250.

Newhaven sold eight Langi Kal Kal and Murdeduke-blood heifers, two-years old, PTIC to a LBW Banquet bull for $3500.

D McRae & Associates sold 14 Adameluca and Te Mania-blood rising two-year old heifers, PTIC to a Merribrook bull, for $2900.

HW, FA & KJ Eldridge sold nine by nine Days Whiteface-blood heifers, with Moola Bulla-blood calves at foot, for $3500.

Mrs L Toohey sold nine fourth calving cows, PTIC to Banquet and Anvil-blood bulls, for $3760.

MJ &SF Mullane sold four PTIC cows, PTIC to High Spa bulls, for $2850.

Kirribilli Angus sold eight Innesdale-blood cows, PTIC to Innesdale and Kiirrbilli-blood bulls, for $3600.

DJ & KL Trigg Family Partnership sold 11 by 11 rising three year old heifers and calves, redepastured to an Angus bull, for $5000.

A Driscoll sold 10 mixed-age Banquet-blood cows, PTIC to a Franc bull, for $2900.

Lake Goldsmith Pastoral Co sold 10 Speckle Park cows with calves at foot, for $5500.

They also sold nine by nine cows with CAF for $5100.

Woady Yallock sold 12 mixed age Angus cows, Mingawalla and High Spa-blood, with Barwidgee-blood calves at foot for $4640.

Longview sold 16 Angus heifers with Angus calves at foot for $3600.

Glentree Pastoral sold 10 by 10 first-fourth calvers, with Angus-Charolais-cross calves at foot for $3850.