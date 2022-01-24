Warrnambool heifers to 695c/kg, $21,000 raised for local truckie

+3







Buoyant cattle prices continued at Warrnambool's feature weaner sale on Friday where light-weight heifers sold to a top price of 695 cents a kilogram.

Agents yarded about 3350 weaner cattle at the South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange where livestock buyers supported two fundraisers, helping open auction steers sell to an incredible $10,000 a head.

The first fundraiser was for 25-year-old Colac truck driver, Michelle Pillar, who had both her legs amputated this month after the vehicle she was driving crashed in Victoria's south-west on January 10.

Two steers donated to her campaign, Give 'Em Hell Michelle, sold to a top price of $10,000.

Warrnambool Stock Agents' Association president Jack Kelly said it was heartwarming to see the cause so well supported.

"Michelle is a lovely person and it was wonderful to see everyone get behind this tragedy," he said.

"On top of that, we had very strong competition on two charity heifers which were donated to raise money for prostate cancer."

In total, $21,120 was raised for Ms Pillar's campaign.

It included one Speckle Park steer donated by PL & SM Bryant, Tyrendarra, which sold for $10,000 and was bought by Nutrien Ag Solutions Warrnambool and and a second steer, donated by Kilmorey Partnership, Woolsthorpe, which sold for $6000 to Hopkins River Beef.

Two litres Cydectin Platinum drench and 500 millilitres of Multimin Evolution donated Virbac raised $3000 and was bought by Athlone South, along with another steer donated by BA Lynch which raised $2120.

Two heifers, donated by Roland and Susan Cameron, Athlone South, to raise money for prostate cancer research sold to a top price $3400.



One of the heifers was bought by local trucking company, Merri Transport.

Mr Kelly said demand was firm throughout the sale with steers, 296 kilograms, selling to a top price of 692c/kg and heifers, 277kg, peaking at 696c/kg.

"Once we got into the steers below 350 kilos and into the open auction steers, we had a very good turn out of buyers from Mount Gambier, SA, and also up through the Wodonga area and into NSW and Queensland," he said.

"The steers were very strong and heifers were also in demand for those areas, and we saw that quite evidently because some of the heifers sold for more than their steer counterpart on a cents a kilo basis."

He said the heavier end of the market eased a fraction compared to recent sales, and similar to other Victorian markets last week, as a result of a slowdown in the processing sector.

"That's because it's hard to put cattle into abattoirs at the moment with COVID and workforce limitations," he said.



Among the feature drafts was 81 Angus steers consigned by Kilmorey Partnership which included 41 Angus steers, 394kg, which made 608c/kg or $2395 and 40 steers, 379kg, for 610c/kg or $2311.

B & M Smith sold 57 Angus steers including 23 steers, 330kg, for 640c/kg or $2122 and 34 steers, 397kg, for 605c/kg or $2401.

Arkoona sold a draft of 126 Angus weaners including 36 steers, 296kg, for 692c/kg or $2048, 48 steers, 326Kg, for 638c/kg or $2079 and 42 steers, 361kg, for 612c/kg or $2209.

Woodrow sold 16 Angus steers, 310kg, for 672c/kg or $2083 and 19 steers, 344Kg, for 644c/kg or $2215.

The Mount sold 26 Angus steers, 325kg, for 654c/kg or $2125.

H & M Jarrett sold 11 Angus steers, 305kg, for 688c/kg or $2098.

Hay & Werchon sold 10 Angus steers, 328kg, for 646c/kg or $2118.

Open auction steers sold to $2180 or an impressive 879c/kg.

The Mount sold the top heifer pen with 23 Angus, 277Kg, knocked down for 695c/kg or $1925.

Athlone South sold 67 Angus heifers, 299kg, for 666c/kg or $1991.

Woodburn sold 21 Angus heifers, 294kg, for 658c/kg or $1934.

Kilmorey Partnership sold 26 Angus Heifers, 326kg, for 654c/kg or $2132.

West Hill sold 25 Angus heifers, 332kg, for 656c/kg or $2177.