Leongatha Red Angus steer calves hit $2640 at fortnightly sale

+12

























MORE GALLERIES

Livestock buyers dug deep at Leongatha on Friday and raised more than $45,000 for breast cancer research as close to 5000 cattle went under the hammer during the six-hour fortnightly store sale.

Agents said prices on most classes of cattle eased compared to the first January store sale, largely due to the missing influence of northern competition which has bolstered recent sales.

Despite the market correction, several vendor-bred annual consignments were worthy of making the headlines as eight to 11-month-old calves sold beyond 680 cents a kilogram and peaked at $2640 a head.

The sale started with 35 mixed-sex yearling-off cattle over five pens sold by SEJ Leongatha on behalf of the Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club's McGrath Foundation breast cancer fundraiser.

The agency purchased the cattle in March 2021 and a dozen farmers agisted the cattle for several months before they were sold on Friday, making a whopping $46,500 for the club's annual fundraiser.

The Victorian Livestock Exchange, which owns and operates the Leongatha saleyard, donated $2000 to the cause.

RELATED READING:

Selling agent SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said he was "absolutely blown away" by the support of the buying gallery.



"We had plenty of competition on those cattle and repeat buyers who have been affected by breast cancer in some way, shape or form really got behind it," he said.

"We were also very grateful for the support of a major feedlot buyer, Anthony Hullick, who bought probably a dozen or so cattle along with all those other buyers who supported the cause."

Mr Kyle said the market experienced an easing trend, particularly on the secondary and crossbred cattle.

"It could have been $100 to $200 a head cheaper in places on previous sales we've seen throughout the district," he said.

"We've had a howling easterly wind for a couple of days which has probably knocked around our country a and there's also a lot of fat cattle in the system at the moment which might also be a reflection of why prices eased."

Gem-Brae Ag, Nyora, sold 300 Angus and Angus/Charolais-cross calves, 10-12 months, including 20 Angus steers, 388kg, for $2480 or 639c/kg and 20 Angus steers, 394kg, for $2380 or 604c/kg.

The same vendor also sold 20 Angus/Charolais-cross steers, 410kg, for $2340 or 570c/kg and 21 steers, 345kg, for $1900 or 550c/kg.

Gem-Brae Ag also sold 24, Angus heifers 370kg, for $2260 or 610c/kg and 22 Angus heifers, 353kg, for $2060 or 583c/kg.

Kevin and Libby Heggen, Hedley Range Red Angus, Binginwarri, sold their annual draft of 114 Red Angus steers, nine to 11 months, to an impressive top price of $2640.

The pen of 24 steers, 419kg, made $2640 or 630c/kg, followed by another 24 steers, 390kg, for $2540 or 651c/kg, 24 steers, 377kg, for $2300 or 610c/kg and 21 steers, 360kg, for $2100 or 583c/kg.

They also sold seven Red Angus heifers, 497kg, for $2400 or 482c/kg.

David Pilkington and Frances Toohey, Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold 122 Angus steers, 10 months, including 23 steers, 370kg, for $2380 or 643c/kg and 22 steers, 355kg, for $2300 or 647c/kg.

Doonagatha also sold 24 steers, 328kg, for $2200 or 670c/kg and 23 steers, 325kg, for $2220 or 683c/kg.



John and Sharon Kelly, Korumburra, sold a draft of 59 Angus steers, eight to 10 months, including 23, 359kg, for $2270 or 632c/kg, 20 steers, 327kg, for $2180 or 666c/kg and 16 steers, 295kg, for $2020 or 684c/kg.



Mrs Kelly, who was delighted with the prices, said the draft was 30-35kg heavier compared to their annual draft sold at the same time last year.

D & S King, Moe, sold 109 mixed-sex calves, 10-11 months, including 21 steers, 404kg, for $2460 or 608c/kg, 24 steers, 367kg, for $2320 or 632c/kg and 25 steers, 331kg, for $2100 or 634c/kg.

The Kings also sold 15 Angus heifers, 359kg, for $2080 and 25 Angus heifers, 312kg, for $1870.

John and Elena Trantino, Trandarra, Moondarra, sold 52 Angus steers, 11 months, including 30 steers, 386kg, for $2220 or 575c/kg and 22 steers, 334kg, for $2000 or 598c/kg.

Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said prices for grown and weaner cattle tracked softer compared to recent sales.

"It was a big yarding of cattle with more local buyers and not so much from competition from outside," he said.

"While it was a bit easier, it was solid and we had a good line up of cattle and quality sells."

Shellcot Partnership, Foster, sold 101 predominantly Angus cattle, 20 months, as well as a pen of Herefords.

The top pen of 19 Shellcot Partnership steers, 548kg, made $2930 or 543c/kg, 20 steers, 541kg, sold for $2870 or 530c/kg, 18 steers, 511kg, made $2840 or 497c/kg and 19 steers, 480kg, sold for $2670.

Neville Stuart, Nereen, sold 89 mixed-sex Angus cattle, 11 months and 18 months, including 24 steers, 406kg, for $2400 or 591c/kg and 21 steers, 361kg, for $2100 or 581c/kg.

Mr Stuart also sold a pen of Angus heifers, 450kg, for $2250 or 500c/kg.

Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said his sale featured a handful of reasonable cattle, but noted the yarding overall was mixed.

"Cattle didn't sell as buoyantly as they did before Christmas, or even the first market back since then," he said.

"There's a few orders missing from here so it was really left more to local restockers without really a full gallery of feedlot and background buyers."



Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould said there were some noticeable differences in cattle prices compared to the first January sale a fortnight ago.

"The bigger cattle were better and fully firm compared to the last sale but the little cattle under 350kg were probably $100 cheaper across the markets," he said.

"We didn't have any northern buyers like they had at Pakenham last week and while some local feedlotters were still operating, there wasn't the competition on cattle right across the board like we've seen recently."

Other store cattle pens at a glance

Whittaker and Staton, Tarwin Lower, sold 30 steers including 15 steers, 677kg, for $3240 or 478c/kg and another 15 steers, 650kg, for $3200 or 492c/kg.

E & A Garrow, Foster, sold 18 steers, 634kg, for $2980 or 470c/kg, five steers, 671kg, for $3040 or 453c/kg and 20 steers, 612kg, for $2980 or 486c/kg.

Gibson Farms sold 16 steers, 492kg, for $2580 or 524c/kg.

Minikan Pty Ltd, Murrundindi, sold 11 steers, 467kg, for $2420 or 518c/kg and 14 steers, 464kg, for $2460 or 530c/kg.

Copperleaf Pty Ltd, San Remo, sold 17 steers, 380kg, for $2360 or 621c/kg.

Sandy Creek Livestock, Stratford, sold 16 steers, 365kg, for $2260 or 619c/kg.

Lester Farms, Leongatha, sold 14 steers, 571kg, for $2660 or 465c/kg.

Burrendah Pastoral, Yanakie, sold 21 steers, 599kg, for $2920 or 481c/kg.

Melaleuca Pastoral Trust, Ruby, sold 18 steers, 542kg, for $2980 or 549c/kg.

Stonewarra sold 114 steers including 24 steers, 501kg, for $2820 or 562c/kg, 17 steers, 495kg, for $2800 or 565c/kg and 18 steers, 485kg, for $2800 or 577c/kg.

Peacock Rural Holdings sold 20 steers, 489kg, for $2800 or 572c/kg and 15 steers, 488kg, for $2740.

Annsfield, Neerim South, sold 22 steers, 462kg, for $2720 or 588c/kg and 22 steers, 416kg, for $2440 or 586c/kg.

D Jelbart, Tarwin, sold 18 steers, 454kg, for $2520 or 555c/kg.

Elm Valley, Tarwin, sold 20 steers, 436kg, for $2520 or 577c/kg and 20 steers, 418kg, for $2480 or 593c/kg.

N & L Andrews, Mirboo, sold 22 steers, 412kg, for $2340 or 567c/kg and 17 Angus-cross heifers, 392kg, for $2050.

High Voltage Consultancy, Flynn, sold 21 steers, 345kg, for $2100 or 608c/kg.

GM Kensley, Leongatha, sold 14 steers, 379kg, for $2340 or 617c/kg.

A, B & N Moyle, Wonthaggi, sold 23 steers, 345kg, for $2240 or 649c/kg.

G Steer, Glengarry, sold 13 Angus/Gelbvieh-cross, 356kg, for $2040 or 573c/kg.



N & G Stollery, Hallston, sold 15 Angus heifers, 330kg, for $1860 or 563c/kg.

How the heifers sold

K & L Holmes, Boolarra, sold seven hereford heifers, 466kg, for $2360 or 506c/kg.

G Thomas, Koonwarra, sold five Hereford heifers, 390kg, for $2300 or 589c/kg.

AW Buckland, Fish Creek, sold seven Charolais-cross heifers, 419kg, for $2200 or 525c/kg.

SJC Farms, Thorpdale, sold seven Angus heifers, 413kg, for $2240 or 542c/kg.

P & S Thorpe, Narracan, sold 16 Angus heifers, 393kg, for $2060 or 524c/kg.



M Russell, Glen Forbes, sold 18 Hereford heifers, 337kg, for $1900 or 563c/kg.

M & D McCaughn, Pound Creek, 15 Limousin-cross heifers, 355kg, for $1900 or 535c/kg.

M & K Nicholls, Toora, sold 15 Limousin heifers, 390kg, for $2110 or 541c/kg.

D & S Kimmins, Cape Paterson, 13 Angus heifers, 335kg, for $1860 or 552c/kg.



AJ Partners, Leongatha, sold 17 Red Angus-cross heifers, 320kg, for $1750 or 546c/kg.



Everything was flatter

It was a big yarding of cattle and more local buyers not much from outside competition

While it was a bit easier, it was solid and we had a good line up of cattle and quality sells.