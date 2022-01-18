Calm cattle crucial at Josslyn Poll Hereford stud

When the Teschke family is out in the paddock working with their Poll Herefords, there is one particular trait they look for - calmness.



And this exceptional temperament in their herd will be on display when the family's Josslyn Poll Hereford stud opens its gates during Stock & Land Beef Week.

The Delegate, NSW, stud, which is run by stud principal John Teschke, his wife Sarah, mother Roslyn Teschke and sister Sue-Ann Teschke, prides itself on producing a hardy, fertile and calm line of Poll Herefords.



After decades of breeding cattle, their experience shines through.



The Teschke family runs two properties either side of Delegate - one for their stud herd and the other for their commercial herd.

After breeding Herefords for generations on the family farm, the Teschke family bought the other property and then in 2010 took the leap into the stud.

And their reasons for sticking with Poll Herefords were simple.



"Herefords are a very hardy breed for the cold climate, with a great fertility rate and easy calving ability," Mr Teschke said.



"They are also a very quiet, calm animal, and we rate our stud as one of the best for temperament and use temperament as a trait for heavy culling."

And hardiness is a must at Delegate.



He said the winters were very cold with regular snow falls, and one of the properties was surrounded by bushland.

The family grows their own hay to keep the cattle in good condition.

"This is a small advantage for us, as when animals are purchased from us they perform extremely well for our clients," he said.

The long winter also plays a part in their joining program, which takes place from late September.

"Our joining period is three months," he said.



"Because of the long, cold winter, the females' fertility can be a little slow in early joining.



"Our fertility rate is over 95 per cent, with 100pc achieved some years."

And with their own commercial herd, the Teschke family knows what kind of animals to breed to impress in the market.



"With our commercial herd we aim for the weaner market and sell a seven to eight-month-old calf," he said.



"This market suits us to reduce our total number to prepare for the long winters."

The stud has taken part in Stock & Land Beef Week in the past, and Mr Teschke is looking forward to opening up their gates on January 28.

"It is a great opportunity to showcase the stud operation, giving clients the opportunity to view the upcoming bulls, the next year's bull calves and the females that are producing these bull calves," he said.



"It is also a good way to attract new clients to view without pressure to buy.



"This year I hope to attract new interest in the program."

