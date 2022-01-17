Moving forward a farm focus for the Schipp family

To coin a phrase, it's all happening at the Schipp family-run operation on Glandore at Alfredtown, NSW, a sliver of good cattle country just east of Wagga Wagga, NSW.

And Stock & Land Beef Week visitors can get a glimpse up close and personal on opening day on January 27, as the Schipp family roll out the welcome mat for what they consider a valued and exciting occasion.



The Schipps are developing, improving and advancing their farm, their herds of Poll Herefords and Red Angus and the animals they exhibit and sell.

READ MORE:

Theirs is a tightly-run family operation with Daryl Schipp as stud principal, Trish handling finances and compliance, Lauren Close providing promotional advice, Adam having oversight of farm operations and specialising in infrastructure construction and land management, while Zoe runs communications, media and cattle management.

But there's very little new in all of this.

The Schipps have never stood still.



Digging in and moving forward seem to be unspoken mottos.

Before they acquired Glandore about seven years ago, they'd previously operated studs at Gumly Park and it was in 1971 the Schipps took over management of Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords, which was established 22 years earlier.

It was in 1993 Schipps Red Angus was founded on stock purchased at a special Scone, NSW, sale where their investments included the top price of the sale - a heifer from an imported embryo still on her recipient mother.

It was the starting point to their famous Red Dove line.

At the same sale they secured an in-calf heifer from Nuage stud, hence the beginning of their Red Wing family.



Other carefully selected purchases, and the use of the latest imported sires by artificial insemination, resulted in the herd building slowly to around 100 Red Angus registered females.

"We have recently bought half the famous Kanimbla Poll Hereford herd and are expanding our Red Angus herd to increase bull numbers to cater for increasing demand," Daryl Schipp said.

"This year saw a significant upgrade in our cattle yard infrastructure.



"It's what we're doing to continue to implement valuable ag technology, modern on-farm efficiencies and cattle husbandry practices.

"We pride ourselves on producing very quiet cattle."

ALL QUALITY: Daryl Schipp and his family work hard on breed improvements.

It's an understandable pursuit and quite appropriate considering Doodle Cooma is Aboriginal for Sweet Waters.

The two cattle studs - Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords and Schipps Red Angus - are the primary focus of the Doodle Cooma Pastoral Company operation, which includes 100 stud females of each breed.



They usually sell 20 bulls of each, mostly to repeat buyers.



They are rapt in the two breeds.

"Both the Poll Herefords and Red Angus are excellent at producing quality beef off grass with high efficiency," Mr Schipp said.

"We appreciate their temperaments and ease of handling and when the opportunity arises, we also cross the two breeds which produces an outstanding Red Baldy animal."

Glandore calves each autumn and spring to ensure year-round availability of bulls selected on strict criteria, which hones in on temperament and structure.



BreedPlan and selection indexes are utilised with genomics also adopted.



They enjoy their connection to Stock & Land Beef Week.

"Doodle Cooma Pastoral Company is a long-term participant in Stock & Land Beef Week, welcoming many clients and friends to our stud for inspection each year," Mr Schipp said.

Stock & Land Beef Week visitors can take a quick walk down memory lane to appreciate some of the family's highlights, including 1997 reserve senior champion cow at theSydney Royal Show - Red Dove, 1998 supreme Black and Red Angus exhibit at the Canberra Royal Show - Red Dove, 2000 grand champion bull at the Sydney Royal Show - Red Enforcer, and the 2001 senior champion bull at the Dubbo National Show - Red Enforcer.

