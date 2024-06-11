Have your say on digital connectivity in the Pyrenees shire council area

A central west Victorian shire is surveying its residents about their views and experiences with telecommunications and connectivity.
Pyrenees Shire mayor Robert Vance said the council wanted to know about the extent of mobile phone reception, range and choice of internet service providers.
Cr Vance said the council was currently developing a Digital Connectivity Plan and it was essential to gather a wide range of views and experiences from all corners of the shire to inform the research.
Cr Vance said council knew a lot of Pyrenees Shire experienced patchy, slow or non-existent mobile reception and internet coverage.
"There are quite a few blackspots across the shire, especially around the range on the north-eastern side, it's very ordinary," Cr Vance said.
"Once you leave Ballarat on the Sunraysia Highway, coverage is intermittent, it drops in and out all the way until you get to Avoca, at least."
The area south of Beaufort was also particularly bad, he said
It follows claims that objectors may be slowing the rollout of more mobile phone towers.
"The Digital Connectivity Plan will provide the research and data to help council advocate to governments and tech organisations for high-quality digital connectivity right across the region," Cr Vance said.
He questioned the siting of some telecommunications towers.
"I had a personal experience in Landsborough, where I live," he said
"They tucked a tower behind a hill on what I call the Stawell road and it serviced a few homes about 15 kilometres towards Stawell, but everybody else got no benefit from it," Cr Vance said.
That was followed by the installation of a tower in a higher location, which serviced residents from Marnoo to Landsborough, around Barkly and Frenchmans "and the whole region," he said.
"It left me wondering."
Cr Vance said whether residents used mobile and internet services for work, study, business or personal reasons, they knew how important they were for daily life.
"Digital connectivity is an essential service, and our region needs significant investment and technological upgrades for our residents and ratepayers to prosper," he said.
To complete the Pyrenees Connectivity Survey, visit the Pyrenees Engagement Hub www.engage.pyrenees.vic.gov.au by Tuesday, June 18.
Residents experiencing difficulties accessing the internet due to poor connection, can pick up a hard-copy survey from the Avoca Information Centre, the Beaufort Resource Centre or the Beaufort Council office.
They can also phone the Economic Development Team on 1300 797 363 for a survey and a reply paid envelope to return it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.