Have your say on digital connectivity in the Pyrenees shire council area

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 11:22am
Pyrenees Shire mayor Robert Vance says the council wants to know about mobile phone reception, range or choice of internet service providers. File photos
A central west Victorian shire is surveying its residents about their views and experiences with telecommunications and connectivity.

