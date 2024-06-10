Annual Casterton Kelpie auction passes the $4 million in sales mark

The 28th annual Casterton Kelpie Festival auction has passed $4 million in sales.
Each year, over the former Queen's Birthday weekend, visitors come to see the Kelpie dash, hill climb and high jump or to bid at the annual auction.
There is also a street parade and Kelpie Triathalon, involving the dash, high jump and hill climb.
This year, 33 dogs of 49 sold to a top of $20,000, av $6169.
At last year's Casterton sale, Beloka Rumble from Caruana Kelpies Stud, Penshurst, sold for $25,000.
The Casterton auction is held on Sunday afternoon, with this year's top price of $20,000 for a grown dog, the bitch Beloka Laila, and $9000 for a pup, Beloka Bootz.
Casterton Kelpie Association president and Glenelg shire mayor Karen Stephens said the popularity of the working animals continued to grow.
"We cracked the $4 million mark for total dogs sold since the first auction 28 years ago," Cr Stephens said.
"It took us 25 years to get to $3 million - so in three years we have sold $1 million of working dogs."
Cr Stephens put the interest down to demand.
"People just can't get workers, they are diversifying production and if you have a team of good working dogs behind you, it makes your life easier."
She said there was strong bidding on "all the good dogs".
The top dog, Beloka Laila, and best-priced puppy, Beloka Bootz were both sold by Welshpool breeder Paul Macphail who cleared all three animals he put in the auction.
Both the top-priced dog and puppy went to John Leek, Mt Ararat Simmentals, Nar Nar Goon, Mr Macphail said.
Laila was describe as a "stand-out female" who ticked all the boxes.
The bitch was seen as being "classy with great footwork, distance, anticipation and holding ability."
The July-2023 bitch was by Beloka Roy V out of Beloka Pip.
The top-priced puppy was Beloka Boots, described as "a little cracker".
The six-month old bitch was touted as "confident and strong on stock - reads the mob and holds the control points".
The December 2023 bitch, by Beloka Roy V and out of Beloka Bubbles had been "lightly trained".
"Both parents are top all-rounders and are worked regularly at the Beloka Farm," the auction description said.
"My older dog made $15,000, he was a very good dog and I was happy with that," Mr Macphail said.
"Laila was only 12 months old and that was a very good price for her."
Mr Leek had come down to the stud and seen the dogs working cattle, he said.
He said he was pleased the sale was on AuctionsPlus - "the good thing is that you get a bigger audience".
"I think his plan, down the track, he has got an excellent cattle dog there, he is probably planning to breed them," he said.
'What he said to me is he liked the strength of them, they are very strong, they don't back off from cattle."
Mr Macphail said he always took dogs he would want to keep himself to Casterton.
"Laila is a really good young bitch, so I put a $10,000 reserve on her and I thought 'if I don't sell her, I'll take her home'," he said.
"I wasn't fussed if I didn't sell her."
He said he ran Angus cattle and cross-bred sheep on the Welshpool property.
"I always look for a fairly strong dog, one that will hold the sheep and stock together," he said.
Mr Macphail said he enjoyed going to Casterton, which was a "good stage" to show off his genetics and handling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.