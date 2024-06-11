Farmer captures shepherd's warning: a view from readers and their paddocks

South-west Victorian grazier Alysia Sanderson says farmers in her part of the state are yet to receive any meaningful rain, but a result of the dry times is regular and breathtaking sunrises.
The Myamyn contributor said she had witnessed some "ripper" sunrises in recent weeks as farmers wait with bated breath for rain in western Victoria.
"I guess there has to be some tradeoffs for it continuing to stay so dry," Ms Sanderson said.
"This sunrise was the 'red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning' right before we did get a little bit of rain, giving us the confidence that it can still rain.
"Too bad it was the last day of May and wasn't really enough to do much good."
Meanwhile, western district farmer, photographer and author Tracey Kruger captured a photo of some lambs on her Croxton East property.
"The only problem with lambs is that they get big too quickly," she said.
