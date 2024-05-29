Stock & Land
Authorities destroy 570,000 birds after two avian influenza outbreaks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 29 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
Victorian poultry farms are on alert after 570,000 birds were destroyed due to avian influenza. File picture
Poultry farmers are on high alert after more than half-a-million birds were destroyed across two Victorian properties following an outbreak of avian influenza last week.

