Authorities destroy 570,000 birds after two avian influenza outbreaks

Poultry farmers are on high alert after more than half-a-million birds were destroyed across two Victorian properties following an outbreak of avian influenza last week.
The viral disease found in birds globally was first detected last Wednesday on a property near Meredith with the H7N3 strain, while a second property at Terang linked to the first property was detected with the H7N9 strain.
Agriculture Victoria said both properties were placed in quarantine and poultry on both properties would be destroyed.
A five-kilometre restricted area has been established around both properties.
Stock & Land understands 400,000 birds were destroyed at the Meredith property, while a flock of 150,000 birds at Terang was also put down.
Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president Danyel Cucinotta said farmers were "always nervous" of outbreaks.
"My heart goes out to the farmer who has experienced extreme loss as a result of the outbreaks," Ms Cucinotta, who is an egg farmer at Werribee, said.
"Farmers are alert and concerned, but we're not in as much of a panic mode as tracing and testing results continue to come back negative on a number of farms."
Ms Cucinotta said the disease was detected on two farms 130 kilometres apart owned by the same farmer.
"Coincidentally two different birds have flown over two different farms and mixed in with the free-range birds and unfortunately both farms have contracted avian influenza simultaneously," she said.
"The probability of birds contracting avian influenza... will only increase as we put more birds out on the ground which are susceptible to wild birds flying over the farm."
Poultry farmer Kirsty Hickey, Trentham Happy Hens, Trentham, said she was "scared beyond belief" of the potential ramifications.
"Everyone has to have their fingers and toes crossed and hope that it doesn't come here," she said.
"We're 78km from the outbreak at Meredith, so we're very scared."
Ms Hickey has a pastured flock of 3000 birds and said her birds were not trained to be locked up at night.
Instead, they grazed 24 hours a day.
"Pastured farms are a lot harder to prevent outbreaks on because a lot of farmers don't lock their birds up overnight," she said.
"If authorities said we had to lock our birds up for 15 weeks, which happened in 2020 in the Goulburn Plains, it would be very hard for farmers like ourselves."
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said farmers and backyard flock and bird owners were urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths to the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
"Surveillance activities, including wild bird sampling, water sampling and dead bird collection are being conducted within the movement control areas surrounding the two infected properties," they said.
Agriculture Victoria said while cases among humans in direct contact with animals infected with highly-pathogenic avian influenza viruses were possible, the risk to the public remained low.
The department said wild birds were considered the natural host for the virus, with infected birds spreading the virus in saliva, nasal secretions and faeces.
Symptoms associated with avian influenza can include sudden death, respiratory signs, conjunctivitis, swelling of the head, plus more than a dozen other signs.
