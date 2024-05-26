Stock & Land
Lambing ewe lambs: the 'pinnacle' of sheep management or an extra burden?

BM
By Barry Murphy
May 27 2024 - 7:00am
Tim Leeming, Precision Lambing, and Jason Trompf, Lambs Alive, advised farmers how to manage lambing ewe lambs at a Paraway Pastoral conference in Moyston last week. Picture by Barry Murphy
Tim Leeming, Precision Lambing, and Jason Trompf, Lambs Alive, advised farmers how to manage lambing ewe lambs at a Paraway Pastoral conference in Moyston last week. Picture by Barry Murphy

Is lambing ewe lambs the pinnacle of sheep management or an extra burden on your system?

