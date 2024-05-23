Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

MPs suggest less broadacre and more small producers could secure food supply

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated May 23 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the Common Ground Project farm outside Geelong were (from front to back) farm chief executive Felicity Jacob, food hub co-ordinator Amy Tacey, Nicole Werner MP, Juliana Addison MP, Jordan Crugnale MP, Martha Haylett MP, David Hodgett MP, Martin Cameron MP and farm manager Frazer Telfer. Picture by Barry Murphy
At the Common Ground Project farm outside Geelong were (from front to back) farm chief executive Felicity Jacob, food hub co-ordinator Amy Tacey, Nicole Werner MP, Juliana Addison MP, Jordan Crugnale MP, Martha Haylett MP, David Hodgett MP, Martin Cameron MP and farm manager Frazer Telfer. Picture by Barry Murphy

A regional roadshow of Victoria by a parliamentary committee has demonstrated how less broadacre and more small-scale producers could secure Victoria's food supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.