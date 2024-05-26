Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

South-west dairy processor builds strong ties with farmer co-operative

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ProviCo chief executivee Ben Anderson holding a jar of product from the Lactoferrin plant. Picture by Sean McKenna
ProviCo chief executivee Ben Anderson holding a jar of product from the Lactoferrin plant. Picture by Sean McKenna

A veteran south-western dairy farmer says positive links with the company that bought Fonterra's Dennington processing plant four years ago, are helping rebuild trust in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.