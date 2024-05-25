Stock & Land
We asked farmers what they're voting at WoolPoll and here's what they said

Denis Howard
Joely Mitchell
By Denis Howard, and Joely Mitchell
May 26 2024 - 6:00am
Barunah Park woolgrower Russell Coad says he will be voting for a 1 per cent levy at WoolPoll. Picture by Barry Murphy
A survey conducted by Stock & Land has found the majority of woolgrowers don't want to see the industry's levy raised.

