Stock & Land
Home/News

City slickers do care where their food comes from, says researcher

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 25 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness researcher Mark Fletcher at the Future Ag Expo at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture by Barry Murphy
Agribusiness researcher Mark Fletcher at the Future Ag Expo at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture by Barry Murphy

Non-farmers do care where their food comes from and they do understand farmers, according to agribusiness researcher Mark Fletcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.