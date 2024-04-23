Stock & Land
Home/News

Just over half of Victoria has had an autumn break, says BOM

PP
By Philippe Perez
April 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology said about 50-60 per cent of the state have so far seen an official autumn break. File picture.
The Bureau of Meteorology said about 50-60 per cent of the state have so far seen an official autumn break. File picture.

The Bureau of Meteorology has determined that 50-60 per cent of Victoria has experienced an autumn break already, but it will be difficult to determine when other regions will get significant rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.