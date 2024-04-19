Stock & Land
Home/News

About 20,000 chickens have died after shed catches alight at Nar Nar Goon

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 19 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty thousand chickens have died after a shed fire blaze, with 16 CFA units responding. Picture supplied
Twenty thousand chickens have died after a shed fire blaze, with 16 CFA units responding. Picture supplied

Twenty thousand chickens have died after a shed fire on Wednesday, with more than 30 fire volunteers responding to the blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.