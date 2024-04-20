Stock & Land
New study hub for Gippsland aims to help keep students in the regions

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 20 2024 - 12:00pm
Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia chief executive Troy Williams. Picture supplied
South Gippsland is one of 10 regions across Australia to have a new study hub, which an independent national body says will help keep students in rural areas and stop a "brain drain".

