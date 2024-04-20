New study hub for Gippsland aims to help keep students in the regions

South Gippsland is one of 10 regions across Australia to have a new study hub, which an independent national body says will help keep students in rural areas and stop a "brain drain".
ITECA chief executive Troy Williams said the joint study hub for Mallacoota, Orbost, Omeo, Heyfield, and Yarram, and King Island, Tasmania, would help "break the cycle" and keep students in regional communities.
It comes as the federal government announced 10 new university study hubs for regional areas around Australia.
He said the study hubs would be available to students of any course, including TAFE or skilled labour training.
"In a student's first year of study, when you're online you don't have the same institutional support as you do on campus, so you're able to talk to someone and get their head in the right space," he said.
"You have all the distractions at home, but if you go [to a hub] it's a dedicated environment.
"It provides structure and an environment where you don't have dogs, cats, screaming kids to distract you."
Mr Williams said the hubs supported students from remote, rural and regional Australia, to help them study courses locally from any institution.
"They will help stop the brain drain that occurs when, all too often, students leave their local communities to take up studies in major regional town centres and capital cities, often never to return," he said.
"The announcement of the new hubs is great, meaning that students from across remote, rural, and regional Australia will be better supported in their studies," Mr. Williams said.
The study hubs infrastructure includes study spaces, breakout areas, video conferencing, computer facilities, and high-speed internet access.
They will also offer administrative and academic support services, pastoral support, study advice and help accessing services.
These are located in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Victor Harbor, South Australia, Warwick, Chinchilla, Innisfail, Queensland, King Island, Tasmania, Katanning and the Pilbara, Western Australia a shared hub in Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Winton, Boulia, Bedourie, Birdsville, and Jundah, QLD, and another shared hub for Mallacoota, Orbost, Omeo, Heyfield, and Yarram.
The new study hubs, as part of a $16-million federal government fund, will open within 12 months, in addition to 34 already-existing facilities.
There are currently four in Victoria, with the Australia-wide hubs supporting almost 4000 students, 1000 different courses through more than 200 tertiary institutions.
