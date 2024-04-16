Stock & Land
Farmers find new ways for housing, as supply and cost hurts confidence

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 17 2024
FarmBuy Real Estate
Pelican Rise stud principal Chris Meade is finding new ways to offer worker housing. File picture
Pelican Rise stud principal Chris Meade is finding new ways to offer worker housing. File picture

Irrewarra's Chris Meade is one of many Victorian farmers finding new ways to house workers, as confidence in property affordability and availability continues to fall.

