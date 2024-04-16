Stock & Land
Portland detectives investigate theft of stud Suffolk ewes and ram

By Andrew Miller
Updated April 16 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 11:05am
Updown Park's Daniel Lutz says he discovered the theft on Sunday, when he went down to drench the sheep running there. Picture supplied
Updown Park's Daniel Lutz says he discovered the theft on Sunday, when he went down to drench the sheep running there. Picture supplied

Portland detectives are investigating the theft of 22 genetically significant Suffolk stud sheep, from a property south-west of the city.

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

