Stock & Land
Home/News

Catchment Management peak body wins prestigious environmental award

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 16 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banksia sponsor SDG Align chief executive Willem Overbosch with Vic Catchments and Corangamite Catchment Management Authority chair Cath Jenkins. Picture supplied by Corangamite CMA,
Banksia sponsor SDG Align chief executive Willem Overbosch with Vic Catchments and Corangamite Catchment Management Authority chair Cath Jenkins. Picture supplied by Corangamite CMA,

Vic Catchments, the peak body for the state's Catchment Management Authorities, has won the Nature Positive category in this year's National Banksia Sustainability Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.